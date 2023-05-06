UWS baseball denied sweep of Crown

A game-tying homer in the sixth inning and a go-ahead RBI single from Mason Brock allowed Crown to deny Wisconsin-Superior a doubleheader sweep in Upper Midwest Athletic Conference baseball on Friday, May 5 at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

The Polars took game two 4-3 after UWS won the opener 6-4, allowing Bethany Lutheran to take a half-game lead in the UMAC baseball standings going into the final day of the regular season.

In game two, RBI singles from Jonny Rhodes and Nick Fredrikson gave UWS a 2-1 lead, which they added to on an RBI double from Christian Garcia in the fifth, but Brock went deep to tie the game in the sixth and punched a single through the left side to put Crown ahead in the eighth inning, for good.

Noah Dagostino and Isaac Fugere went 2-for-4 for the Yellowjackets. Declan Higgins took the loss in relief.

UWS took an early lead and held on to it in the opening game, scoring twice in the first and third innings and holding off a Crown rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garcia had a 4-for-4 day for the hosts and drove in a run, while Ben Rhodes added two hits and scored twice.

Matt Tappe pitched a complete game, allowing four runs (two earned) on 10 hits. He struck out 10.

UWS (20-12, 16-4 UMAC) and Crown play a single game to cap off the regular season on Saturday in Superior, while Bethany (16-3 UMAC) must complete a suspended game with seventh-place North Central and play another one from the beginning before it can claim the regular-season UMAC title.