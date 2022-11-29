SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
College
Upper Iowa leaving Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

The Peacocks joined the league in 2006.

football game on foggy evening
Minnesota Duluth running back Wade Sullivan (26) scores a touchdown against Upper Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Malosky Stadium in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
November 29, 2022 05:45 PM
FAYETTE, Iowa — The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference is expected to get a little smaller next summer after Upper Iowa University announced its intention to leave the league for the Great Lakes Valley Conference effective July 1, 2023.

The move, announced on Tuesday, marks the first change in NSIC membership since Minot State and Sioux Falls joined the league in 2012.

UIU joined the league in 2006 and is its second-southernmost member. UIU is joining a 14-school conference where it will be the northernmost school in a range from suburban Chicago to southern Missouri and from Kansas City to Indianapolis but has no other Iowa schools.

The move leaves the NSIC with an odd number (15) of schools for the first time since Minnesota Morris dropped to Division III in 2003 and an odd number of schools (13) that sponsor football, which may pique the interest of schools like Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan, who've had to travel as far as Texas for nonconference football games because of the NSIC's closed-loop scheduling format.

Minnesota Duluth, which has teams in 12 NSIC sports, is in its third stint in the league dating back to 2008 and from 1932-61 and 1975-2004.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
