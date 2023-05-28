99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

UMD's Peterson takes fourth in 1,500 meters at nationals

She becomes the third Bulldogs runner to earn All-America status in the event.

3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 9:42 PM

With a fourth-place finish in the 1,500 meters, Minnesota Duluth runner Cailee Peterson became the third athlete in school history to earn All-American status in the event.

Peterson, a graduate student, played a major role in setting the pace in Saturday's final in Pueblo, Colorado, running at the front through the first two of four laps and remained in touch with the leaders when the bell rang for the last 400 meters. As the pack sorted itself out, Celine Ritter of Lee (Tenn.) took the initiative and with it the national title in 4 minutes, 36.09 seconds.

Peterson, who finished in 4:38.82, outleaned conference rival Kaylee Beyer of Winona State for fourth place.

Peterson's finish in the event was the best for UMD since Emi Trost won the national championship at the distance in 2017 to go with a fourth place in 2015. Michelle SanCartier took third in 2010.

MORE BULLDOGS:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
New CSS logo.png
College
Beneke earns bronze in NCAA hammer throw
May 27, 2023 09:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Logan Cooley (6).jpg
College
Gophers' Logan Cooley tabbed national player of the year by USA Hockey
May 25, 2023 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
College
Yellowjackets ousted from national tourney
May 19, 2023 08:07 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Golf guide wings.jpg
Sports
Tee off with the News Tribune's 2023 Golf Guide
May 26, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Man holds photograph on steps of home.
Local
Duluth veterans remember their fallen family members
May 26, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Three young light-skinned children stand holding hands in a black-and-white photo taken circa 1945. Two girls about six years old wear thigh-length coats; a boy about four years old wears a dark suit.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Rare photos show very young Bob Dylan in northern Minnesota
May 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A dog is rescued from a lake by two fire department members using a personal watercraft.
Local
Duluth firefighters rescue dog who plunged 30 feet off cliff into Lake Superior
May 26, 2023 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi