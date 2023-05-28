UMD's Peterson takes fourth in 1,500 meters at nationals

With a fourth-place finish in the 1,500 meters, Minnesota Duluth runner Cailee Peterson became the third athlete in school history to earn All-American status in the event.

Peterson, a graduate student, played a major role in setting the pace in Saturday's final in Pueblo, Colorado, running at the front through the first two of four laps and remained in touch with the leaders when the bell rang for the last 400 meters. As the pack sorted itself out, Celine Ritter of Lee (Tenn.) took the initiative and with it the national title in 4 minutes, 36.09 seconds.

Peterson, who finished in 4:38.82, outleaned conference rival Kaylee Beyer of Winona State for fourth place.

Peterson's finish in the event was the best for UMD since Emi Trost won the national championship at the distance in 2017 to go with a fourth place in 2015. Michelle SanCartier took third in 2010.