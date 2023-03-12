UMD's Peterson a national runner-up in indoor mile
She becomes UMD's 31st All-American in indoor women's track history.
Minnesota Duluth senior Cailee Peterson ran a strong second in the final of the women's indoor mile at the NCAA Division II track and field championship on Saturday in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Peterson, a senior, ran a 4:51.46 and outleaned Eleonora Curtabbi of West Texas A&M for runner-up honors. The pair were 1.6 seconds behind champion Stephanie Cotter of Adams State.
Peterson is the fourth Bulldog to earn All-American status in the event.
- Samuel Eben Ebai, a senior, competed for St. Scholastica in the Division III indoor championships in Birmingham, Alabama.
The Cameroon native ran a 7.00 in the 60-meter dash, which did not advance him into the final.
ADVERTISEMENT