UMD's Peterson a national runner-up in indoor mile

Minnesota Duluth senior Cailee Peterson ran a strong second in the final of the women's indoor mile at the NCAA Division II track and field championship on Saturday in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Peterson, a senior, ran a 4:51.46 and outleaned Eleonora Curtabbi of West Texas A&M for runner-up honors. The pair were 1.6 seconds behind champion Stephanie Cotter of Adams State.

Peterson is the fourth Bulldog to earn All-American status in the event.



Samuel Eben Ebai, a senior, competed for St. Scholastica in the Division III indoor championships in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Cameroon native ran a 7.00 in the 60-meter dash, which did not advance him into the final.