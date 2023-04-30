99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
UMD's Laing signs free-agent deal with Jets

The lineman is the first UMD player to be signed by an NFL club since 2014.

DSC_1836.jpg
Minnesota Duluth's Brent Laing signed a free-agent contract with the New York Jets on Saturday.
Terry Norton / UMD Athletics
By Staff reports
Today at 9:52 PM

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth offensive lineman Brent Laing was not called from the stage at the NFL Draft in Kansas City on Saturday but will have a chance to prove himself just off Broadway.

Laing__Brent.jpg
Brent Laing
Contributed / UMD Athletics

Laing signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent Saturday after the conclusion of the draft. A 2022 team captain, Laing, from Lakeville, Minnesota, is the first UMD Bulldog to sign an NFL contract since Jeremy Reierson signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2014. He was the first Bulldog to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine and played in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Another UMD football captain, tight end Zach Ojile, received an invitation to the Minnesota Vikings' rookie minicamp. Both Ojile and Laing were named to the All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference first team.

By Staff reports
