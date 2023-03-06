UMD women's basketball to host NCAA regional tournament

DULUTH — In an accomplishment unprecedented in Minnesota Duluth athletic history, Romano Gym will play host to an NCAA Division II women's basketball regional, after the Bulldogs grabbed the No. 1 seed in the Central Region bracket announced late Sunday.

The Bulldogs will host No. 8 seed Southern Nazarene in a regional quarterfinal on Friday in Duluth as part of four tournament games that UMD will host on Friday. The semifinals of the tournament will take place on Saturday with a regional final between the two remaining teams on Monday night for a berth in the national Elite Eight. Game times are to be announced.

“It’ll be so much fun to be in front of all our favorite people in Duluth, give our super seniors a chance to play again in Romano and hopefully make a run,” UMD coach Mandy Pearson said at a social event for basketball players and supporters on Sunday night at Malosky Stadium after the pairings were announced.

This is UMD's 15th NCAA tournament appearance since 1995 and fifth in a row. The 2022-23 Bulldogs put together a dominating 27-3 mark over the regular season and Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament, putting away the league tournament title by beating Minnesota State Mankato 80-74 on Feb. 28 at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

UMD entered the conference postseason at No. 2 in the regional rankings, but its ascent into the top spot and hosting duties was confirmed over the weekend when previous No. 1 Nebraska-Kearney lost in the semifinals of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association tournament on Saturday.

Southern Nazarene, located in the suburbs of Oklahoma City, is 27-4, won the Great American Conference regular season and tournament titles and is on a 17-game win streak dating back to mid-January. The Storm are in the NCAA Division II tournament for the second time.

The other quarterfinals will feature No. 3 Missouri Southern and No. 6 Augustana in a matchup of two of the three teams to defeat UMD this season (the other, Michigan Tech, also made the NCAAs in a different region). Nebraska-Kearney earned the two seed and will play MIAA rival Pittsburg State.

The winner of UMD's Friday quarterfinal will face the winner of the 4-vs.-5 matchup between Central Missouri and Minnesota State Mankato.

UMD men land sixth seed

Hosting duties were not on the cards, but the body of work the Minnesota Duluth men laid down, particularly recently, ensured players would have nothing to worry about on their Selection Sunday, even if as the sixth seed, UMD's name was read last of eight teams in the Central Region.

The Bulldogs will travel to Maryville, Missouri and play at the home of three-time defending national champions Northwest Missouri State, though their quarterfinal opponent on Saturday will be No. 3 seed Central Oklahoma.

UMD has demonstrated a significant improvement in form down the stretch, winning five of six games to end the regular season and three rounds of the NSIC tournament in Sioux Falls before falling to Minnesota State Moorhead in the championship game.

UMD coach Justin Wieck did not want to dwell on "doom and gloom" and "ups and downs" of the past, suggesting that the Bulldogs' 23-9 mark stands on its own merits.

“That’s part of the process. That’s part of being a college student-athlete, and it’s not easy. If it was easy, everyone could do it. For our guys to win 23 games, I’m super proud of them,” he said.

The Bronchos enter the tournament 26-5 after finishing second in the MIAA. Both teams made the national tournament in 2022, losing in the quarterfinals.

The winner of the UMD-Central Oklahoma game will face No. 2 Northern State or No. 7 Emporia (Kan.) State in the semifinals on Sunday. The host Bearcats will play Southern Arkansas in their quarterfinal, with Minnesota State Moorhead and the Southern Nazarene men's team rounding out the regional field.