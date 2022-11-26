UMD women's basketball locks down Wildcats

MARQUETTE, Mich. — Minnesota Duluth delivered an overwhelming defensive performance on Friday, Nov. 25, stifling Northern Michigan 50-37 at the Berry Events Center.

Save for Brooke Olson's 18 points on 9-for-15 shooting, UMD (4-1) didn't have a great offensive day either, but didn't need to. The Bulldogs held the Wildcats to just 11 points in the first half on 4-of-23 from the field, including 0-for-9 from 3-point range. NMU didn't get to 20 points for the game until the last minute of the third quarter, at which point the Bulldogs held a 41-20 lead.

Ella Gilbertson and Taya Hakamaki had eight points apiece off the bench for UMD, which was 20-of-54 from the field (37%).

Makaylee Kuhn led NMU with 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. The Wildcats finished 11-for-44 from the field and missed all 15 of their 3-point attempts.

UMD continues its Upper Peninsula road trip with a Saturday game at Michigan Tech, which routed St. Cloud State 82-49 on Friday.