UMD women's basketball faces next challenge at Elite Eight

DULUTH — A 20-point comeback to win a regional championship in front of a raucous home crowd might be the moment of a lifetime, but in the NCAA tournament, it’s merely a means to an end.

A national championship trophy is still out there for the Minnesota Duluth women’s basketball team and there are still three steps necessary to win it. The next one is Monday afternoon in a national Elite Eight quarterfinal.

“Our grittiness that we had on Monday was something that I don’t think we’ve seen from us,” Brooke Olson said of UMD’s comeback from 20 points down in the second half and 17 behind with less than six minutes to play to win the first women’s basketball regional title in school history.

The team’s other fifth-year senior, guard Maesyn Thiesen, said “We learned a lot, but a lot of things we sort of already knew about ourselves.”

“I think we knew this all along, but I think we just learned that we aren’t going to give up no matter what the situation is, no matter how much we’re down by, how much we’re up by, we’re going to just keep pushing and keep fighting and playing our game.”

Once the eight regional champions were determined, the field was re-seeded and UMD ranked No. 2. The 30-3 Bulldogs will face Assumption University of Worcester, Massachusetts at 2:30 p.m. at the St. Joseph Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Coach Mandy Pearson had yet to give the Bulldogs a scouting report on the Greyhounds when the team met for practice on a snowy Thursday afternoon at Romano Gym.

“It’s so fun to still be playing basketball this late in the year,” she said in response to the first question from the assembled media.

Minnesota Duluth's Brooke Olson presses her team's sticker on the ceremonial bracket after the Bulldogs won the NCAA Central Region championship on Monday at Romano Gym in Duluth. Terry Norton / UMD Athletics

UMD, which at 571 miles mostly down Interstate 35 is 29 miles too close to St. Joseph to get a chartered plane flight under NCAA rules, was scheduled to leave Duluth via bus on Friday. It’s not the end of the world. UMD began its season in Kansas City (a short drive to the south of St. Joseph) in November with two games and has played road games in Missouri in each of the last four seasons that weren’t affected by COVID-19.

From the regional tournament, UMD learned just how much it has going for it. Though Olson, a national player of the year candidate, laid down dominant performances in UMD’s first two regional tournament victories, finals opponent Missouri Southern State had enough brawn inside to at least try and slow Olson down, “holding” her to 21 points on 8-of-18 shooting and 13 rebounds.

Monday’s heroines were players like Taya Hakamaki, who scored 10 points as the Bulldogs jolted to life in the third quarter, or Ella Gilbertson, who made the game-winning 3-pointer, or players like Maesyn Theisen and Taytum Rhoades, who made just enough plays to make the miraculous possible.

“We’re really tough. We made a lot of mistakes and things were not going super well or in our favor and we had every single person on the floor step up in different moments and make plays,” Pearson said.

In the noisy Romano environment, there was only so much Pearson said she could do from her coaches’ box and it was the players who took leadership and ownership.

“The trust is amazing. The knowledge of knowing what needs to be done when it needs to be done is probably the best I’ve ever seen out of a team,” she said.

The UMD women were not the only team still standing in Romano Gym. Before their practice, the men’s team continued preparation for its own Elite Eight trip. At the Division II level, where so many conference schedules are men’s/women’s doubleheaders, the programs become something of fraternal twins.

The schedule for the two tournaments mostly dovetails. The first two rounds of the women’s tournament are Monday and Wednesday, while the first two rounds of the men’s Elite Eight in Evansville, Indiana are Tuesday and Thursday. Though the men’s national championship game is in Indiana next Saturday, the women’s title game, if UMD reaches it, has been reserved by the NCAA to take place Saturday, April 1 in Dallas as part of the Division I women’s Final Four weekend.

“We each had our ups and downs over the seasons and we’ve kind of used it to play our best basketball to this point. Going into that with them is exciting, a lot of us are very good friends. I think it’s just so fun to have so many people in Duluth who know what we’re going through and know we have them behind our back and we’re behind their back,” Thiesen said.

Minnesota Duluth's Maesyn Thiesen holds up the strand of net she cut down after the NCAA Central Region championship game on Monday at Romano Gym in Duluth. Terry Norton / UMD Athletics

Scouting the Greyhounds

