UMD volleyball ranked No. 8 in national preseason poll

The Bulldogs will open the 2023 season in Big Rapids, Michigan at the Ferris State Invitational in a match against Adelphi University (N.Y.)

Minnesota Duluth libero Kaylyn Madison chases a loose ball as Cianna Selbitschka (left) looks on during a 2022 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference volleyball match at Romano Gym in Duluth vs. Wayne State. The Warriors won 3-0.
Terry Norton / UMD Athletics
By Staff reports
Today at 1:26 PM

DULUTH — The Minnesota Duluth volleyball team will enter the upcoming season as the No. 8 ranked team in the nation via the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s preseason poll released Tuesday.

Only Concordia-St. Paul (No. 2) and St. Cloud State (No. 7) ranked higher on the preseason list among Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference teams. UMD has now been ranked inside the top 10 in 15 of the past 17 AVCA preseason polls.

The Bulldogs return all but one starter from last season’s team that finished as the No. 7 ranked team in the nation with a record of 27-5 and an appearance in the Division II NCAA Tournament.

UMD will open the 2023 season on the road in Big Rapids, Michigan for the Ferris State Invitational starting on Friday, Sept. 1 with a match against Adelphi University at 11 a.m.

Sports
UMD volleyball looks for next step after 2022 bounce-back
The Bulldogs were recently slotted third in the NSIC preseason coaches' poll after finishing with a 27-5 record, including a 17-3 mark in conference play, last season.
By  Jake Przytarski

By Staff reports
