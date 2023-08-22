UMD volleyball ranked No. 8 in national preseason poll

DULUTH — The Minnesota Duluth volleyball team will enter the upcoming season as the No. 8 ranked team in the nation via the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s preseason poll released Tuesday.

Only Concordia-St. Paul (No. 2) and St. Cloud State (No. 7) ranked higher on the preseason list among Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference teams. UMD has now been ranked inside the top 10 in 15 of the past 17 AVCA preseason polls.

The Bulldogs return all but one starter from last season’s team that finished as the No. 7 ranked team in the nation with a record of 27-5 and an appearance in the Division II NCAA Tournament.

UMD will open the 2023 season on the road in Big Rapids, Michigan for the Ferris State Invitational starting on Friday, Sept. 1 with a match against Adelphi University at 11 a.m.