UMD volleyball picked to finish third in NSIC in 2023

The Bulldogs tied for second in the NSIC last season while making the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019.

DSC_3151.jpg
Cianna Selbitschka of Minnesota Duluth passes the ball during a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference volleyball match against Northern State on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Romano Gym in Duluth.
Terry Norton / File / UMD Athletics
By Staff reports
Today at 11:15 AM

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth was picked to finish third in the NSIC preseason volleyball coaches poll released Tuesday, with Wayne State and Concordia-St. Paul taking the top two spots.

Concordia-St. Paul edged out defending regular season champion Wayne State by one first-place vote (8-7) and one point (190-189) to be declared the NSIC’s preseason favorite with the Bulldogs picking up 165 points in voting by the league’s 15 coaches.

UMD went 17-3 in league play to finish in a tie for second with Concordia in the NSIC last season. The Bulldogs earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II tournament for the first time since 2019, and were eliminated by eventual national runner-up Concordia in the regional semifinals.

The Bulldogs lose just a single starter — outside hitter Sydney Lanoue — from last year’s team that wen 27-5 overall and was ranked No. 7 in the final American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. UMD will be led by fifth-year senior setter Madison Gordon and All-NSIC first-team hitters Samantha Paulsen and Cianna Selbitschka.

UMD opens the 2023 season Sept. 1 at the Ferris State University Invitational in Big Rapids, Michigan.

