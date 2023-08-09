UMD volleyball picked to finish third in NSIC in 2023

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth was picked to finish third in the NSIC preseason volleyball coaches poll released Tuesday, with Wayne State and Concordia-St. Paul taking the top two spots.

Concordia-St. Paul edged out defending regular season champion Wayne State by one first-place vote (8-7) and one point (190-189) to be declared the NSIC’s preseason favorite with the Bulldogs picking up 165 points in voting by the league’s 15 coaches.

2023 #NSICVB Preseason Coaches' Poll; Preseason Player of the Year; Student-Athletes to Watch & Coaches' Quotes Revealed.



Full Release at: https://t.co/Ymt6Ez8LE1 pic.twitter.com/4mHpTug7QX — NSIC (@NorthernSunConf) August 9, 2023

UMD went 17-3 in league play to finish in a tie for second with Concordia in the NSIC last season. The Bulldogs earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II tournament for the first time since 2019, and were eliminated by eventual national runner-up Concordia in the regional semifinals.

The Bulldogs lose just a single starter — outside hitter Sydney Lanoue — from last year’s team that wen 27-5 overall and was ranked No. 7 in the final American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. UMD will be led by fifth-year senior setter Madison Gordon and All-NSIC first-team hitters Samantha Paulsen and Cianna Selbitschka.

ADVERTISEMENT

UMD opens the 2023 season Sept. 1 at the Ferris State University Invitational in Big Rapids, Michigan.