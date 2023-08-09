UMD volleyball picked to finish third in NSIC in 2023
The Bulldogs tied for second in the NSIC last season while making the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019.
DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth was picked to finish third in the NSIC preseason volleyball coaches poll released Tuesday, with Wayne State and Concordia-St. Paul taking the top two spots.
Concordia-St. Paul edged out defending regular season champion Wayne State by one first-place vote (8-7) and one point (190-189) to be declared the NSIC’s preseason favorite with the Bulldogs picking up 165 points in voting by the league’s 15 coaches.
2023 #NSICVB Preseason Coaches' Poll; Preseason Player of the Year; Student-Athletes to Watch & Coaches' Quotes Revealed.— NSIC (@NorthernSunConf) August 9, 2023
Full Release at: https://t.co/Ymt6Ez8LE1 pic.twitter.com/4mHpTug7QX
UMD went 17-3 in league play to finish in a tie for second with Concordia in the NSIC last season. The Bulldogs earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II tournament for the first time since 2019, and were eliminated by eventual national runner-up Concordia in the regional semifinals.
The Bulldogs lose just a single starter — outside hitter Sydney Lanoue — from last year’s team that wen 27-5 overall and was ranked No. 7 in the final American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. UMD will be led by fifth-year senior setter Madison Gordon and All-NSIC first-team hitters Samantha Paulsen and Cianna Selbitschka.
UMD opens the 2023 season Sept. 1 at the Ferris State University Invitational in Big Rapids, Michigan.
