UMD softball's red-hot run continues with tournament championship rout

ROCHESTER — Given three games to build up a head of steam at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference softball tournament, Minnesota Duluth could not be denied in Saturday's championship game, flattening Augustana 9-0 for the conference title at the RYFSA Complex.

A four-hit shutout from Lauren Dixon, her third in four tournament games, helped the Bulldogs (40-11) earn their first NSIC tournament championship since 2002 and an automatic berth into the NCAA tournament.

“Lauren Dixon did incredible on the mound this whole entire week. She deserves a shoutout. She pitched every single pitch this week and was just lights out on the mound. Our defense was incredible behind her, infield and outfield, and then hitters put swings together, put good swings on good pitches today and drove the ball really well,” UMD coach Lynn Anderson said in a postgame media conference.

After UMD sent the regular-season champion Vikings into the elimination bracket on Friday, the Bulldogs had to wait until Augie got past St. Cloud State in extra innings before their rematch, but stepped on their throats before Augustana had a chance to react.

Sidney Zavoral doubled down the right-field line to score the game's first run, the came in when Kat Burkhardt went deep three pitches later.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Dixon escaped a two-on, no-out jam in the bottom of the first, UMD went to work again with Nicole Schmitt homering to left-center to make it 5-0. The Bulldogs added a run in the fourth inning and three in the seventh.

Zavoral, the only non-pitcher senior on the UMD roster, was 4-for-4 at the plate while directing Dixon and the defense.

“I feel like I just went up to the plate and I tried to just think like I was younger. This could be one of the last times I play, so I just tried to go back to the basics and enjoy every little moment. I was seeing the ball well, yeah, and I just did what I could,” Zavoral said.

Dixon scattered four hits, three walks and a hit by pitch, striking out five as UMD adjusted to getting outslugged by the Vikings in the regular-season finale. In the four tournament games, Dixon allowed one earned run on 13 hits in 28 innings with 30 strikeouts and nine walks.

“We learned a lot and we knew exactly where to pitch them and what their weaknesses were. She really nailed it. She’s had a hell of a tournament, and she just kept that going into the day,” Zavoral said of her pitcher.

Schmitt, Burkhardt and Kendal Jenkins had two-hit games.

The Bulldogs will play in the NCAA Central Regional tournament, with selections to be revealed on Monday night and tournament play to begin on Thursday.