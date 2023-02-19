UMD softball handed first losses of season

After eight straight wins in indoor games, the fresh air proved damaging to Minnesota Duluth's record on Saturday, as the softball Bulldogs lost 4-2 to Oklahoma Baptist and 5-2 to Newman at the Emporia State Classic in Topeka, Kansas.

UMD took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning against Oklahoma Baptist, scoring two runs on a botched pickoff, but Oklahoma Baptist scored three times in the bottom of the inning and added an insurance run in the sixth.

UMD was held to one hit, a single from Corrie Weise to lead off the fifth.

Lauren Dixon took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits in five innings with five strikeouts and three walks.

Against Newman, UMD was held to three hits. One of them was a solo homer from Kendal Jenkins in the third inning, which came after UMD gave up two runs in the top of the inning. Newman added three in the sixth inning, which preceded UMD's other run, which came on an RBI single from Morgan McMillan in the bottom half.

Mady Stariha started for UMD and allowed two earned runs on four hits in two innings, taking the loss.

UMD (8-2) plays three more games in Kansas over the next two days, facing Missouri-St. Louis and Quincy on Sunday.