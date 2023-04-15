99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

UMD softball celebrates homecoming with two wins

Kat Burkhardt's homer decided game two in the 10th inning.

college women play softball outdoors
Catcher Cammi Reamer (9) of Winona State knocks the helmet off Nicole Schmitt (22) of Minnesota Duluth during a play at home plate at Malosky Stadium on Friday in Duluth. After a review officials determined Schmitt was safe and scored a run on the play.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 9:45 PM

Minnesota Duluth softball celebrated its first games in Duluth this season with two very different wins: a 10-0 rout and a 6-5 10-inning walkoff during a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference doubleheader against Winona State at Malosky Stadium on Friday.

The Bulldogs continued their hot hitting from game one to take a 5-0 lead in the second inning of game two, the key blow being a two-run double from Kendal Jenkins, but Winona State got back into the game, tying it up when an error in the outfield allowed two runs to score with two outs in the seventh inning.

college women play softball outdoors
Outfielder Kat Burkhardt (18) of Minnesota Duluth takes to the air to attempt to catch a deep fly ball against Winona State at Malosky Stadium on Friday in Duluth. Burkhardt dropped the ball allowing a Winona State runner to get on base.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Bulldogs won it in the 10th when Kat Burkhardt homered to right field on an 0-1 pitch.

Lauren Dixon pitched the last four innings in relief for the win, allowing no runs and one hit, striking out four and walking two.

Elle Potts and Cora Meier led the UMD offense with two hits apiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

college women play softball outdoors
Kendal Jenkins (4) of Minnesota Duluth hits the ball against Winona State at Malosky Stadium on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Dixon had already blanked the Warriors on three hits over five innings in the first game, striking out six.

UMD scored all four times it came to the plate in the opener, including a six-run first that included a two-run homer from Sidney Zavoral and a grand slam from Nicole Schmitt. Corrie Weise added a third homer in the second game, while Schmitt had an RBI single in the third for a fifth RBI.

UMD (27-8, 13-3 NSIC) is scheduled to play at Malosky again on Saturday with a doubleheader against Upper Iowa.

college women play softball outdoors
Mady Stariha (37) pitches the ball against Winona State at Malosky Stadium on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college women play softball outdoors
Kiana Bender (8) of Minnesota Duluth loses a grip on her bat while hitting against Winona State at Malosky Stadium on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
121121.S.DNT.YellowjacketsReport.jpg
College
Yellowjackets report: UWS crushes softball foes
April 14, 2023 09:29 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
New CSS logo.png
College
No runs for Saints in softball doubleheader
April 14, 2023 08:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck leads his team onto the field at the start of the first quarter of an NCAA football game at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Nov. 19, 2022.
College
Gophers gain commitment from Virginia prep safety Zahir Rainer — son of former NFL player Wali Rainer
April 14, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
two-story neutral-colored building with press box on second story, surrounded by snow and fence
Local
Proposed stadium name aims to honor Denfeld football greats
April 14, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
People line both sides of Lake Avenue during the Show for Roe rally at Minnesota Power Plaza on Saturday afternoon. The rally was hosted by Feminist Justice League, HOTDISH Militia, Feminist Action Collective and WE Health Clinic. Tyler Schank / tschank@duluthnews.com
Local
Twin Ports' only abortion fund going strong after 21 years
April 14, 2023 11:40 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
men filling potholes
Local
Duluth snow crews shift to filling potholes
April 14, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
FILE: Eric Ringsred
Local
Duluth, Ringsred spar at Minnesota Supreme Court
April 14, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen