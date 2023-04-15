UMD softball celebrates homecoming with two wins

Minnesota Duluth softball celebrated its first games in Duluth this season with two very different wins: a 10-0 rout and a 6-5 10-inning walkoff during a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference doubleheader against Winona State at Malosky Stadium on Friday.

The Bulldogs continued their hot hitting from game one to take a 5-0 lead in the second inning of game two, the key blow being a two-run double from Kendal Jenkins, but Winona State got back into the game, tying it up when an error in the outfield allowed two runs to score with two outs in the seventh inning.

Outfielder Kat Burkhardt (18) of Minnesota Duluth takes to the air to attempt to catch a deep fly ball against Winona State at Malosky Stadium on Friday in Duluth. Burkhardt dropped the ball allowing a Winona State runner to get on base. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Bulldogs won it in the 10th when Kat Burkhardt homered to right field on an 0-1 pitch.

Lauren Dixon pitched the last four innings in relief for the win, allowing no runs and one hit, striking out four and walking two.

Elle Potts and Cora Meier led the UMD offense with two hits apiece.

Kendal Jenkins (4) of Minnesota Duluth hits the ball against Winona State at Malosky Stadium on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Dixon had already blanked the Warriors on three hits over five innings in the first game, striking out six.

UMD scored all four times it came to the plate in the opener, including a six-run first that included a two-run homer from Sidney Zavoral and a grand slam from Nicole Schmitt. Corrie Weise added a third homer in the second game, while Schmitt had an RBI single in the third for a fifth RBI.

UMD (27-8, 13-3 NSIC) is scheduled to play at Malosky again on Saturday with a doubleheader against Upper Iowa.

Mady Stariha (37) pitches the ball against Winona State at Malosky Stadium on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune