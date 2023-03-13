UMD men's basketball holds off Emporia State for berth in regional final

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Minnesota Duluth men's basketball has made a habit of demonstrating the maxim, "It's not how you start, it's how you finish."

For the second time in as many games, the sixth-seeded Bulldogs shook off a slow start and controlled the second half to win in the NCAA tournament, this time 84-79 over seventh-seeded Emporia State in a Central Region semifinal at Bearcat Arena at Northwest Missouri State University.

"I'm incredibly proud of our guys. It's been about six games in a row where it doesn't look pretty for 10 to 20 minutes into it, but I told these guys at halftime, we've got some great toughness in our roster, in our program, and that's how we won down the stretch," UMD head coach Justin Wieck said.

The Bulldogs struggled to generate good shots in the early going and found themselves down 21-10 with 8 1/2 minutes left in the first half. However, the Bulldogs finally started converting on their looks. Jack Middleton drilled a pair of 3-pointers, while Drew Blair scored eight of his eventual game-high 29 points in the last four minutes of the half as the Bulldogs tied the game and briefly took the lead before the teams went to the locker room tied at 36.

The game remained tied at 48 with 13:15 to play before the Bulldogs controlled the next several possessions, turning it into a 16-5 run. Austin Andrews scored four times in the five-minute stretch, while Blair and Jack Middleton contributed 3-pointers.

The Bulldogs grew their lead to as large as 15 in the closing minutes, taking advantage of a steadily increasing advantage in rebounding margin. At that point, UMD had 13 more rebounds than it had allowed. They were also shooting significantly better. UMD outshot Emporia 55.2% to 42.1% in the second half.

The Hornets took advantage of some missed free throws and other UMD mishaps to trim the Bulldogs' advantage from 14 to four points in 1:45 but Blair and the Bulldogs made enough free throws to put the game away.

"I told them at halftime, 'I'm not drawing up any magical plays to score, you guys have to go be players, and these guys did great job doing it down the stretch here," Wieck said.

Blair's 29 included four 3-pointers and 9-of-12 free-throw shooting. Middleton had four more treys to finish with 13 points. Charlie Katona posted a double-double of 13 points and 12 boards, while Andrews had 12 points.

Owen Long led Emporia (24-9) with 25 points.

The Bulldogs (25-9) will face No. 5 Southern Nazarene, which upset host, top seed and three-time defending national champion Northwest Missouri State 61-57 in the second semifinal.

Tip-off between the Bulldogs and the Crimson Storm is 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.