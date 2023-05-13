UMD men take fifth in NSIC track

Minnesota Duluth finished fifth in men's competition at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference track meet, held Thursday through Saturday at Concordia-St. Paul.

Minnesota State Mankato routed the field by more than 100 points for their 11th consecutive league championship.

UMD junior Colton Kostynick was crowned a conference champion in the discus, throwing 166 feet, 8 inches.

Freshman Jaden Johnson was just two inches away from the top spot on the podium, finishing second in the high jump (6-5 1/2).

Will Heydt, a freshman, continued the points harvest in the triple jump by finishing third.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eli Bicek nabbed a third for UMD in the hammer throw, while he was fifth and teammate Jackson Weston fourth in the shot put.

On the track, Jack VanKempen nabbed a fourth in the 3000-meter steeplechase.



The UMD women finished seventh in the 14-team meet, scoring 40.2 points.

Cailee Peterson was a clear conference champion for UMD in the 1500 meters, winning by nearly four seconds in 4:22.27 and coming within a second of fellow UMD runner Emi Trost's 2017 conference record.

Sophomore Savannah Schley ran third in the 800 meters in 2:12.56 with Peterson in fifth, two of four scoring athletes for the Bulldogs in that event.

Lauryn Renier grabbed a fourth for UMD in the 3000-meter steeplechase.

The Bulldogs also got a fifth in the 4x400-meter relay and from Jacqi Rae in the heptathlon.

Beneke sets MIAC record

St. Scholastica junior Lily Beneke made a major mark in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference record books in the hammer throw at the conference meet Thursday through Saturday in Arden Hills, Minnesota.

Beneke's best effort in the event, a 180-foot, 11-inch fling, is a meet and all-time league record and is second in school annals, and was the winning throw by more than 17 feet.

Beneke was the only CSS athlete to place in the top three. The Saints finished 10th of 12 teams with 24 points.



ADVERTISEMENT

CSS landed right in the middle of the men's field — sixth of 11 teams — with 62 points.

Senior sprinter Samuel Eben Ebai was the Saints' star of the day, running second in both the 100 and 200 meters.

His 10.57 in the 100 was .11 seconds off the win and his 200 in 21.45 was .25 seconds behind. Both races were won by Kevin Arthur of St. John's, which won the team competition.

CSS also was third in the 4x400-meter relay.