Sports College

UMD football picked to finish fifth in NSIC

Four teams received first-place votes in a tightly bunched ballot.

Jarrett Gronski.jpg
Bemidji State sophomore and Superior native Jarrett Gronski (25) scores a touchdown during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Bemidji.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Staff reports
Today at 10:47 AM

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth football was picked to finish in fifth place of 13 teams in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in a coaches' ballot released by the league on Monday.

There was not much consensus in the vote, in which four teams received first-place votes and six had at least 100 poll points. The league has abandoned divisions after Upper Iowa's exit after the 2022-23 school year left the NSIC with 13 member schools that sponsor football.

Bemidji State finished first in the ranking with 131 points, though second-place Minnesota State Mankato (125) had more first-place votes by a 5-4 margin. Both schools reached the NCAA playoffs last year.

Both Wayne State (the NSIC's third playoff team) and Augustana had two first-place votes, with the Wildcats accumulating 114 poll points and the Vikings 112.

UMD was close behind with 109 poll points, while sixth-place Winona State was also considered a contender with 103.

The bottom half of the list begins with a seventh-place tie between Northern State and Sioux Falls, followed by Southwest Minnesota State, Minnesota State Moorhead, Concordia-St. Paul, Mary and Minot State.

In the NSIC's new scheduling setup, each team will play 10 conference games and ties will not be broken. UMD will not see Augustana (ranked sixth) or Minnesota State Moorhead (ranked 10th) in the regular season.

Coaches could not vote for their own teams.

UMD's football season kicks off on Aug. 31 with a non-conference game, the Bulldogs' first in the regular season since 2011, vs. Northern Michigan at Malosky Stadium.

The Bulldogs' conference opener is Sept. 9 at Northern State. UMD will face Bemidji State in Duluth on Oct. 28.

By Staff reports
