UMD basketball teams grind out wins over St. Cloud State

DULUTH — The Minnesota Duluth men's basketball team grinded out a second overtime win over St. Cloud State in as many games on Saturday, riding 39 Drew Blair points to an 84-80 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference decision at Romano Gym.

Despite a hot start offensively, the Bulldogs found themselves down seven points with less than five minutes to play, only evening it up at 69 on Blair's layup with 1:02 remaining. That was the last successful possession for either side in regulation, meaning the teams would go to overtime for the second time this season after UMD won 94-89 on Nov. 22 in St. Cloud.

They behind again in overtime until a Drew Blair free throw with 2:06 left. With the game tied at 78 inside the last minute of overtime, Blair hit a fallaway jumper from the right wing to put UMD ahead. UMD forced a loose-ball scramble on the other end and got the ball to Joshua Brown for a dunk. Though SCSU scored one more basket, Blair closed it out with two free throws and a steal as UMD raised its record to 11-2 (6-1 NSIC).

Minnesota Duluth's Joshua Brown throws down a dunk in the closing stretches of overtime against St. Cloud State on Sunday at Romano Gym in Duluth. Teri Norton / UMD Athletics

Blair's 39 points, on 13-for-20 from the field and 7-of-11 from 3-point range, were a career high, surpassing his 38 from the Bulldogs' first meeting with St. Cloud. The redshirt senior added nine rebounds and four assists.

Brown had 14 points and five rebounds, while Charlie Katona was one rebound shy of a double-double with 12 points and nine boards.

Tommy Chatman led the Huskies (5-6, 2-4 NSIC) with 19 points.

It was a scrappy contest down the stretch, as SCSU's interior limited UMD's Austin Andrews' room to work and the Huskies constricted the Bulldogs' offense. UMD shot 45% from the field and 42% from 3 in the first half, but 36% from the field and 33% in the second half and committing eight turnovers.

The Bulldogs go on holiday break before returning for a rescheduled home game with Northern State on Saturday, Dec. 31.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Minnesota Duluth's Brooke Olson puts a shoulder into St. Cloud State defender Katrina Theis during their game on Sunday at Romano Gym in Duluth. Teri Norton / UMD Athletics

UMD holds off St. Cloud

A fast start and 19-7 first-quarter lead provided enough cushion for Minnesota Duluth to hold off St. Cloud State 64-55 in a physical encounter on Sunday at Romano Gym.

The Bulldogs went on a 15-0 run in the opening frame that included seven points from Brooke Olson and four from Ella Gilbertson. Gilbertson added one more basket before the end of the quarter, as UMD started 8-for-13 from the floor.

The offense cooled off quickly, as a Myra Moorjani 3-pointer was UMD's only successful field goal in 10 attempts in the second quarter while the Huskies battled back to within 26-20 at halftime. St. Cloud got as close as one in the second half but never took the lead, with Olson delivering a dagger trey from the left corner with 51 seconds to play.

Olson's 25 points led all scorers, coming on an efficient 8-of-12 from the floor (3-for-6 from 3 and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line). Gilbertson, a junior guard/forward from Lake Zurich, Illinois, finished with 14 points off the bench.

For SCSU (7-3, 4-2 NSIC), Katrina Theis recorded a team-best 19 points and seven rebounds.

The Bulldogs take a 9-2 record (6-0 NSIC) into their Christmas break before a home game on Dec. 31 vs. Northern State.