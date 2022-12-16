SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
UMD reshuffles basketball weekend a second time

Due to weather and facility conflicts, UMD will be hosting one set of games instead of two and facing a different opponent.

college men playing basketball
Drew Blair (22) of Minnesota Duluth dribbles the ball against Michigan Tech at Romano Gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
December 16, 2022 01:12 PM
DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth and the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced a second set of changes on Friday to this weekend's men's and women's basketball schedules, citing weather and facility conflicts.

UMD will now host one doubleheader this weekend, on Sunday, vs. St. Cloud State, with the women starting at 1 p.m. and the men to follow.

The weekend of home games against Northern State and Minnesota State Moorhead that was already postponed a day earlier this week has now been moved to Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, the weekend UMD was to host St. Cloud.

Both doubleheaders, on New Year's Eve vs. Northern State and on New Year's Day vs. Minnesota State Moorhead, will start with a women's game at 1 p.m.

Because of the changes, UMD announced additional ticketing details. Fans who purchased tickets for the originally scheduled games can show their ticket at the UMD ticket office to receive free admission for any rescheduled games, including the Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 dates. Any youth (ages 3-17) will receive free admission to any of the three rescheduled games.

Any fan seeking a refund can contact the UMD Ticket Office (218-726-8595 or umdtix@d.umn.edu.)

