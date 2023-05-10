99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
UMD baseball's Pokornowski named second-team all-NSIC

The senior outfielder from Cloquet hit .312 with a career-high 10 homers.

By Staff reports
May 09, 2023 at 11:08 PM

DULUTH — Senior outfielder Tim Pokornowski (Cloquet) was named to the All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference second team in postseason awards voting released by the conference on Tuesday, May 9.

Pokornowski hit .312 with a career-high 10 home runs this season for UMD, and added 17 doubles and 35 RBIs. He also pitched, notching 31 strikeouts and a 3-2 record on the mound.

Teammates Ethan Cole, a sophomore infielder, and Alex Wattermann, a senior shortstop, were named to the league's All-Defensive Team on Tuesday.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
