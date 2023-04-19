UMD baseball wins over Bemidji State snap seven-game losing streak

Minnesota Duluth baseball got a walk-off home run from Alex Wattermann to beat Bemidji State 7-5 in the first game of a doubleheader in Bemidji on Tuesday, then added to the result with an 11-1 rout in the second game.

UMD took the lead for the second time in game one, when Thomas Hanson singled up the middle to score Austin Gordon, followed by an additional run scoring on an error. However, Bemidji State, which is 2-36 this season and 1-22 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play, tied it up on a two-run double from designated hitter Zach Listiak.

UMD, playing as the home team, were a strike away from extra innings when Wattermann connected with an 0-2 pitch to win the game and make himself the winning pitcher after coming in with one out in the sixth inning. He was 3-for-4 at the plate and allowed two runs on three hits in 1 2/3 innings in relief of starter Zach Kuseske.

Ethan Cole, Michael Gabbard and Hanson added two hits apiece for the Bulldogs.

In game two, UMD took a 3-1 lead with a pair of runs in the fourth, then pulled away with consecutive four-run frames late.

Jack Puder had a huge game offensively, hitting three homers and a triple for five RBIs. Cole and Gabe Richardson had two-hit games.

Tim Pokornowski (Cloquet) pitched six innings for UMD, allowing one earned run on seven hits with five strikeouts for the win.

UMD (14-20, 7-14 NSIC) is scheduled to start a three-game series at Minot State on Saturday.