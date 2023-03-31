UMD baseball thumped at Augustana

Minnesota Duluth baseball took it on the chin twice in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball doubleheader vs. Augustana on Thursday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, losing 11-2 and 12-1.

In the seven-inning first game, the Bulldogs gave up single runs in four consecutive innings but remained within 4-2 until the Vikings busted out for seven runs on five hits and an error in the bottom of the sixth.

Offensively, UMD got five hits, with Gabe Richardson (2-for-3) the only one to record more than one, or an RBI.

Tim Pokornowski took the loss, allowing four runs (two earned) in five innings with six strikeouts and two walks. The Bulldogs committed four errors in the contest.

In game two, UMD had three hits with its lone RBI coming on a third-inning solo shot from Austin Gordon.

UMD starter Isaac Benesh was roughed up for seven earned runs on eight hits in 2 1/3 innings. He struck out three.

UMD (10-12, 3-6 NSIC) will face Northern State in an NSIC doubleheader to be played in Wayne, Nebraska on Sunday.