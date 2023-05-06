Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
UMD baseball splits doubleheader at Mary

The Bulldogs conclude their season with a game in Bismarck on Saturday.

By Staff reports
May 05, 2023 at 11:03 PM

A six-run eighth inning in game two helped Minnesota Duluth baseball salvage a win from a doubleheader at Mary on Friday afternoon in Bismarck, North Dakota.

UMD won the nightcap 10-5 after dropping a 6-5 decision in the opener.

UMD was down 4-3 after six in the nine-inning second contest, but tied the game in the seventh inning and pulled away in the eighth, Ethan Cole and Alex Wattermann recording two-RBI hits to keep the rally going.

The win capped a 4-for-6 game for Cole, while Wattermann, Gabe Richardson and Sam Tanner posted three hits each.

Aaron Wukmir earned the win for UMD, allowing five runs on 11 hits in eight innings.

UMD held a 5-1 lead through 5 1/2 innings of Game 1, but gave up a five-spot in the bottom of the sixth and couldn't recover.

Tim Pokornowski was 3-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs, while Richardson and Tanner had two hits apiece. Henry Wilkinson took the loss in relief.

UMD (19-27) will conclude its season with a single game on Saturday in Bismarck.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
