99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

UMD baseball splits doubleheader

The Bulldogs broke out for 11 runs in the first game.

3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
By Staff reports
March 04, 2023 10:46 PM

Minnesota Duluth got its first win of the 2023 baseball season on the board, taking the opener of a doubleheader with Tiffin 11-3 before losing the second game 14-4.

UMD piled up the runs in the opener, scoring in four of the first five innings.

The Bulldogs had 11 hits, with Jack Puder, Alex Wattermann and Ethan Cole notching two apiece. Cole and Puder both homered and drove in three runs.

Brayden Buttweiler was UMD's winning pitcher, allowing one earned run on five hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Game two didn't go as well, as Tiffin led 8-4 after three innings and pulled away late. Seven Bulldogs had one hit apiece, while Ben Reilley took the mound loss, allowing eight runs (five earned) and 12 hits in three innings.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Fuss.jpg
College
Augsburg knocks off St. Scholastica in MIAC men's hockey championship game
March 04, 2023 10:37 PM
college men play ice hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Steeves hits major milestone, but Huskies finally get the best of Bulldogs
March 04, 2023 08:54 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
New CSS logo.png
College
College baseball: Saints lose two close ones
March 04, 2023 08:05 PM