UMD baseball splits doubleheader

Minnesota Duluth got its first win of the 2023 baseball season on the board, taking the opener of a doubleheader with Tiffin 11-3 before losing the second game 14-4.

UMD piled up the runs in the opener, scoring in four of the first five innings.

The Bulldogs had 11 hits, with Jack Puder, Alex Wattermann and Ethan Cole notching two apiece. Cole and Puder both homered and drove in three runs.

Brayden Buttweiler was UMD's winning pitcher, allowing one earned run on five hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Game two didn't go as well, as Tiffin led 8-4 after three innings and pulled away late. Seven Bulldogs had one hit apiece, while Ben Reilley took the mound loss, allowing eight runs (five earned) and 12 hits in three innings.