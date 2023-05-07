UMD baseball season concludes with defeat

Minnesota Duluth baseball finished its 2023 season with an unsuccessful attempt to get out of a big hole, losing 13-7 at Mary in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play on Saturday in Bismarck, North Dakota.

The Bulldogs scored three runs over the seventh and eighth innings but only got a portion of the way back from a 13-4 deficit after five frames that included a seven-run fifth inning for the Marauders.

Sam Tanner was 3-for-5 with three RBIs, while Alex Wattermann and Oran Hinkle had two hits apiece, with Tanner and Hinkle homering.

Hayden Brown allowed six runs on eight hits over 3 1/3 innings to take the loss, the first of seven UMD pitchers.

UMD ends the season 18-28, 11-22 in the NSIC.