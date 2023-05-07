99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports College

UMD baseball season concludes with defeat

The Bulldogs went 18-28 in 2023.

3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:46 PM

Minnesota Duluth baseball finished its 2023 season with an unsuccessful attempt to get out of a big hole, losing 13-7 at Mary in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play on Saturday in Bismarck, North Dakota.

The Bulldogs scored three runs over the seventh and eighth innings but only got a portion of the way back from a 13-4 deficit after five frames that included a seven-run fifth inning for the Marauders.

Sam Tanner was 3-for-5 with three RBIs, while Alex Wattermann and Oran Hinkle had two hits apiece, with Tanner and Hinkle homering.

Hayden Brown allowed six runs on eight hits over 3 1/3 innings to take the loss, the first of seven UMD pitchers.

UMD ends the season 18-28, 11-22 in the NSIC.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
