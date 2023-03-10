UMD baseball follows two-win day with loss

A little small ball helped California (Pa.) get past Minnesota Duluth 5-2 on Thursday on the baseball diamond in Davenport, Florida.

The Vulcans took the lead in the fifth inning by scoring three runs on four singles, two fielder's choices and a sacrifice bunt. After UMD chipped at the lead, California added two more runs in the sixth inning, this time on two doubles and an RBI groundout. That would end the scoring.

UMD had four hits. Tosten Mann went 2-for-4 and scored the Bulldogs' first run on a wild pitch, while Thomas Hanson singled in UMD's other run in the sixth inning.

Chad Fox took the loss, allowing three earned runs on four hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked two.

On Wednesday, UMD scored nine times in the second inning to crush Davis and Elkins 17-0 in seven innings. Oran Hinkle and Henry Bushey had three hits apiece, while Troy Lynch and Nathan Rosenberg homered. Zach Kuseske pitched a seven-inning complete-game shutout on two hits, with five strikeouts and two walks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their second game, vs. Wayne State (Mich.) was closer, as UMD scored all its runs in the sixth inning of a 3-2 win. Michael Gabbard was 3-for-4 at the plate, while Hanson had two hits and both had doubles. Aaron Wukmir pitched, allowing two runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. Alex Wattermann earned a save, allowing one hit in 1 2/3 innings.

UMD is now 5-4 on its spring trip, which concludes on Friday with games vs. Davis and Elkins, and Saginaw Valley State.