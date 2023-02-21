UMAC basketball semis moved back to Friday

SUPERIOR — Two Wisconsin-Superior basketball playoff games have been moved as the region's sports calendar clears out of the way of an impending major winter storm.

The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference announced on Tuesday that it has moved the semifinals of its men's and women's basketball tournaments, scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 22, to Friday, Feb. 24.

The UWS men are now scheduled to host Northwestern in one tournament semifinal at 7 p.m. in Superior, while the women will be playing at 5 p.m. on Friday at North Central in Minneapolis.

The championships of both tournament will moved to Sunday afternoon at the highest remaining seed.

The UMAC's indoor track and field championships, to take place at UWS, will remain as scheduled on Feb. 24-25.