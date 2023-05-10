99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Two Bulldogs to participate in Minnesota Vikings rookie minicamp this week

Wide receiver Armani Carmickle will join tight end Zach Ojile, who was invited by the Vikings to attend camp as an undrafted free agent back in April.

Football player playing in outdoor stadium
Minnesota Duluth wide receiver Armani Carmickle (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Southwest Minnesota State on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Malosky Stadium in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 2:59 PM

Two Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs who went undrafted and unsigned last month will take part in the Minnesota Vikings rookie minicamp this weekend in the Twin Cities.

Bulldogs fifth-year senior wide receiver Armani Carmickle is the second Bulldog to receive an invite to the Vikings' rookie camp after tight end Zach Ojile was invited in April. Both were not selected in the 2023 NFL Draft last month. This week's rookie minicamp will be an opportunity for them to possibly sign as an undrafted free agent, as offensive lineman Brent Laing did with the New York Jets following the draft.

A native of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Carmickle was a captain for UMD in 2022. He landed on the All-NSIC second team after playing in just eight games. He caught 32 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns. In 2021, Carmickle had 67 receptions for 1,315 yards and 11 TDs to land on the All-NSIC first team.

Carmickle finished his UMD career with 2,201 receiving yards in 31 games, with his 1,315 yards in 2021 being a single-season program record.

By Staff reports
