Title IX created wave of life changing opportunities for Duluth's Karen Stromme

DULUTH — Watching the University of Minnesota Duluth women’s basketball team play for the NCAA Division II national championship on April 1 at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, was an emotional experience for former Bulldogs coach and Duluth native Karen Stromme.

Stromme, the winningest coach in the history of UMD women’s hoops, guided the Bulldogs for 21 seasons from 1984-2005 before stepping down to become an administrator at UMD for another 19 years.

Seeing the program she took to seven NAIA tournaments and eight NCAA tournaments receive a police escort from the team hotel to a red carpet arrival at a professional sports venue that can host 21,000-plus fans “was really something.”

“Probably for the entire day, just tears of joy, tears of emotion,” said Stromme, who officially retired from UMD athletics in early 2023. “It was such an emotional day in the best way your emotions could ever be stirred. Ever.”

Karen Stromme speaks during a live guest panel reflecting on the 50th anniversary of Title IX hosted by the University of Minnesota Duluth athletic department on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Marshall Performing Arts Center in Duluth.

It was fitting that the Bulldogs — who fell to Ashland in Dallas — reached the national championship game in 2022-23 as the NCAA held the women’s Division I Final Four and Division II and III title games at the home of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and NHL’s Dallas Stars on the same weekend to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

Stromme, who participated in a Title IX panel in Dallas that weekend, was entering seventh grade at Woodland Junior High School when the legislation went into effect. It reads, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

For a 6-foot tall girl who grew up around sports — her father, Graydon “Soup” Stromme, was general manager of the Duluth Dukes baseball team and her next-door neighbor was legendary UMD football coach Jim Malosky — Stromme said Title IX changed her life. It transformed her as a person and gave her the confidence to be who she wanted to be.

A member of the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, St. Olaf College Hall of Fame and UMD Athletic Hall of Fame, Stromme is being inducted into the DECC Athletic Hall of Fame on Thursday at the DECC’s Harbor Side Ballroom.

Title IX was a life-defining moment for her, she said.

“I was an athlete,” Stromme said. “At the time, I think if you were an athlete — unless you were an Olympic athlete — that was not something you got praise for. That was not something you were recognized for. That was not something even to be proud of, necessarily, if you were a woman before Title IX.

“It changed that. All of a sudden, I loved being tall. I loved competing. All of those things that I loved to do, I was able to do that because of Title IX and sports.”

Stromme said growing up, she and her siblings — Lorrie and David — could never say they were bored because if they did, their parents would make them wash the rocks around their trees.

So they were constantly outside with the neighbor kids playing anything and everything — from traditional sports such as basketball, football, and softball, to classics like kick the can, dodgeball and sardines (reverse hide-and-seek).

Stromme said she’d accompany her father to the Duluth Curling Club, and her mother, Maxine, to the golf course.

Prior to seventh grade, there were no organized teams or leagues for Stromme to join, but looking back, she has a greater appreciation for originally growing up without organized sports.

“Honestly, knowing how much I enjoyed playing for the love of the game, I'm grateful that I got to grow up that way without the organization,” Stromme said.

Longtime Minnesota Duluth administrators and coaches Karen Stromme, left, and Gary Holquist look on during the introductory press conference for new Athletic Director Forrest Karr inside Malosky Stadium on the UMD campus.

That didn’t take away from her excitement when Woodland Junior High School started a girls basketball team in 1972 following the passage of Title IX when Stromme was in seventh grade. Stromme described playing on that team as “joy, just silly fun” that year.

She enjoyed the practices — even if they were early in the morning before school, since the boys practiced after — having uniforms with numbers and having referees call the games, even if her playing style put her into foul trouble.

“I probably earned every single one of them,” Stromme said of the fouls, which is something in basketball you can only understand by participating. “Just learning actually, instead of watching it; to experience it, that was great.”

All of Stromme’s coaches in junior high and at Duluth Central High School were women and she remembers feeling a tremendous sense of gratitude that they were willing to coach.

Her basketball coach in seventh grade and for the rest of junior high was Jean Marconett, who everyone called “Bean.”

“She did an absolutely awesome job,” Stromme said.

At Central, where Stromme also was a swimmer and ran track, Peg Ziebarth and Pat Deruyter made sizable impressions. Deruyter was her swimming coach, and Stromme said she made the sport fun.

“It wasn’t easy for them, the battles they fought behind the scenes,” Stromme said. “But they were organized and they took it seriously and they made us take it seriously. They really did do a tremendous job. I have nothing but powerfully, positive memories of my coaches.”

Stromme said her best sport in high school was swimming, but the sport she loved was basketball. While playing for Ziebarth at Central, Stromme recalls her coach taking the team to the Twin Cities to watch one of the early high school girls basketball tournaments ever held in Minnesota. It was an eye-opening experience, Stromme said.

“It was really neat to say, ‘Oh, this is what a great team could be like,’ because we weren’t very good. She wanted us to see what you should be striving for,” Stromme said. “I’ll never forget she did that, because how would you know? It made me think that you don’t just compare yourself to those in your conference, because nobody in there was very good. Instead, you have to know what to be the best is, and what your standards should be. It was great. I’ll never forget it.”

From then on, it was Stromme who often set the standards on the basketball court. She went on to have a hall of fame playing career at St. Olaf College and hall of fame coaching career at UMD, leading the Bulldogs to 440 wins and just 184 losses while winning 12 NSIC titles.

In 1996 and 2000, Stromme chaired the USA Basketball selection committees for the first Olympic women’s dream teams that won gold in Atlanta and Sydney, Australia.

Like being in Dallas for the NCAA’s Title IX celebration in April, Stromme said she has found herself in the right place at the right time throughout her career, whether it being tasked to help restore American dominance on the hardwood or being in seventh grade when Title IX was enacted.

She said she’s been grateful for all the opportunities that she’s been given, and those who worked so hard to make them happen.

“I feel like I was on a wave,” Stromme said. “I was catching a wave with all of these incredible opportunities that were opening up for women, and I happened to be right at the right place because of others’ work.”