Three Saints, one Yellowjacket named to Division II-III men's hockey All-America team

Half of the First Team West consists of players from Northland schools.

Ledenkov2.jpg
St. Scholastica's Filimon Ledenkov 'pops' his jersey after scoring the first goal of the game on Sunday, Feb. 26 in a MIAC Playoffs semifinal vs. St. Olaf at Mars Lakeview Arena in Duluth.
Brandon Veale / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 1:11 AM

Four players from Northland Division III colleges were named to the American Hockey Coaches Association's Division II-III All-America teams released this week.

Brothers Arkhip and Filimon Ledenkov led the forward line for the First Team West.

The Belarusians, both juniors, were first and tied for second in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, with Arkhip recording 50 points (21-29) to lead the league in both goals and assists, and Filimon scoring 13 times and finishing second to his brother in assists with 28.

The goalie on the First Team West was Wisconsin-Superior freshman Dylan Meilun. Meilun, from Morden, Manitoba, had a 1.51 goals against average and .941 save percentage with six shutouts. The goals against average was a UWS single-season record. and the shutouts tied the school single-season record.

Morden is the 61st All-American in UWS men's hockey history, while the Ledenkovs were the 16th and 17th at CSS.

CSS junior goaltender Jack Bostedt was named to the Second Team West after a season in which he posted a 2.61 GAA and .922 save percentage.

Arkhip Ledenkov and Bostedt were finalists for the Sid Watson Award given annually to the best Division III player in the country. It went to Adrian's Matus Spodniak.

