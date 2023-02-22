Steady offense sends UMD men's basketball into NSIC quarterfinals

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth never let up on the offensive end and dismissed Minnesota State Mankato from the first round of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's basketball tournament, 88-68 on Tuesday afternoon at Romano Gym.

The Bulldogs shot better than 55% from the field in both halves and trailed for 20 seconds the entire game. After Trevor Moore made a 3 for the Mavericks on their first possession, Jack Middleton drilled one for the Bulldogs on the other end before less than a minute of gameplay had elapsed.

A 10-2 run for the Bulldogs in the early going made it a 10-point game and though the Mavericks closed to within two, UMD closed the half with 12 straight points in a 2:36 span to take a 40-26 edge that ended up at 44-33 at the break. The Mavericks made a push to start the second half to make it a four-point game, but UMD quickly responded with 14 of the next 17 points to push the gap back out to 15.

Four UMD scorers finished in double figures, led by 23 points on 8-of-9 from the floor, and four assists, from Charlie Katona. Drew Blair added 22 points, Joshua Brown 14 and Middleton 11.

Brothers Malik (18) and Kyreese (17) Willingham led the Mavericks in scoring. They end their season 17-12.

Once the roads clear, UMD (21-8) will travel to Sioux Falls, South Dakota for the quarterfinals of the NSIC tournament at the Sanford Pentagon. UMD will face Upper Iowa on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The Bulldogs defeated the Peacocks 80-62 in Duluth on Jan. 13.