50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

St. Scholastica softball held down at St. Catherine

It was the first time the Saints had played since March 17.

New CSS logo.png
By Staff reports
Today at 9:05 PM

St. Scholastica softball found it had a lot of rust to shake off its bats, losing 5-2 and 7-1 in a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader at St. Catherine in St. Paul on Saturday.

The games were the Saints' first since the end of their Florida trip three weeks ago.

In the opener, CSS scored runs in the second and third innings but lost the team in the bottom half of the frame each time.

Five CSS players had one hit apiece. Savannah Romero took the loss, allowing five runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.

In game two, the Saints took another lead on a Samantha Paniagua RBI single in the third inning but once again gave up runs in the bottom half and did not respond. Kari Breuer was 2-for-3 to lead the CSS offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haley Rosenthal took the loss in the circle, allowing seven runs (six earned) on eight hits in five innings.

CSS (10-8, 0-2 MIAC) is scheduled to host Concordia-Moorhead on Monday.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
101321.S.DNT.YellowjacketsReport.jpg
College
Yellowjackets baseball takes two from Bethany Lutheran
April 08, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
College
Bulldogs report: UMD baseball swept in series at Mankato
April 08, 2023 08:40 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
121121.S.DNT.YellowjacketsReport.jpg
College
Yellowjackets report: UWS softball sweeps conference openers
April 07, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
TrustWeek-1080x720-Steph.jpg
Opinion
Avoiding the desert: Why news subscriptions matter
April 07, 2023 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Stephanie Schroeder / Forum Communications
items on display at museum
Local
Northlandia: Two Harbors museum documents 3M’s rocky start
April 08, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
wild turkey
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota, Wisconsin so far avoid mysterious southern states' turkey decline
April 08, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Duluth News Tribune News Brief
Local
Man dies 23 years after Duluth shooting
April 07, 2023 08:29 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen