St. Scholastica softball held down at St. Catherine

St. Scholastica softball found it had a lot of rust to shake off its bats, losing 5-2 and 7-1 in a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader at St. Catherine in St. Paul on Saturday.

The games were the Saints' first since the end of their Florida trip three weeks ago.

In the opener, CSS scored runs in the second and third innings but lost the team in the bottom half of the frame each time.

Five CSS players had one hit apiece. Savannah Romero took the loss, allowing five runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.

In game two, the Saints took another lead on a Samantha Paniagua RBI single in the third inning but once again gave up runs in the bottom half and did not respond. Kari Breuer was 2-for-3 to lead the CSS offense.

Haley Rosenthal took the loss in the circle, allowing seven runs (six earned) on eight hits in five innings.

CSS (10-8, 0-2 MIAC) is scheduled to host Concordia-Moorhead on Monday.