St. Scholastica softball coach Dawson resigns

DULUTH — St. Scholastica softball coach Rilee Dawson has resigned to pursue other opportunities, according to a release from the school's athletic department issued on Tuesday.

Dawson has spent more than two decades with the program as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

As a player, she was named the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference player of the year in 2007 and holds the NCAA Division III record for consecutive at-bats with a home run (six).

Dawson then became an assistant coach for eight seasons before taking the top position in 2015 after longtime coach Jen Walter's departure. Over eight seasons, her teams at St. Scholastica had a record of 166-115 and she was named UMAC Coach of the Year twice. The 2023 squad went 17-18 in its second season of competition in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.

According to the release, the school plans to begin a national search immediately.