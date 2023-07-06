Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

St. Scholastica selects Repking to coach baseball

Repking was an assistant and played at Crown College.

Repking, Brooks wings.jpg
Brooks Repking.
By Staff reports
Today at 8:38 PM

DULUTH — St. Scholastica has selected Brooks Repking to pilot the Saints' baseball program, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

Repking comes to the Saints from Crown College, where he played the last two seasons before graduating in 2019 and served as associate head coach from 2019-22 and head coach in 2023.

A Hamburg, Wisconsin native, Repking becomes the fifth head coach in school history. Corey Kemp ran the program on an interim basis in the 2023 season, in which the Saints went 9-24.

At Crown, Repking started every game in his two-year tenure and his number 21 was retired by the school for his leadership. As head coach in 2023, Crown went 22-20 and tied for third in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (14-7).

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
NCAA Wrestling: NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships
College
Gable Steveson has one year of NCAA wrestling left, but will WWE allow him to use it?
4h ago
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
_PV12813.JPG
UND Hockey
Arizona State to join NCHC in 2024-25
10h ago
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Gophers guard Mara Braun made a play against Penn State guard Leilani Kapinus during Minnesota's season-ending loss March 1 in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers’ new women’s basketball coach watching Mara Braun grow from afar
6d ago
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
City parks and trails.
Local
$8.2 million grant to make Duluth's Lakewalk safer, more resilient
5h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Comet NEOWISE ISS
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Remembering Comet NEOWISE
5h ago
 · 
By  Bob King
police lights.jpg
Local
Man’s body recovered from Itasca County lake
11h ago
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
yellow moving truck with boxes and furniture inside
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: On the move again, with kids, dogs in tow
12h ago
 · 
By  Claudia Myers