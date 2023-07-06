St. Scholastica selects Repking to coach baseball

DULUTH — St. Scholastica has selected Brooks Repking to pilot the Saints' baseball program, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

Repking comes to the Saints from Crown College, where he played the last two seasons before graduating in 2019 and served as associate head coach from 2019-22 and head coach in 2023.

A Hamburg, Wisconsin native, Repking becomes the fifth head coach in school history. Corey Kemp ran the program on an interim basis in the 2023 season, in which the Saints went 9-24.

At Crown, Repking started every game in his two-year tenure and his number 21 was retired by the school for his leadership. As head coach in 2023, Crown went 22-20 and tied for third in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (14-7).