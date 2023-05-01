99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports College

St. Cloud's Nett snags UMD baseball

The centerfielder was 5-for-6 with four RBIs.

By Staff reports
Today at 10:49 PM

DULUTH — A huge day from St. Cloud State centerfielder John Nett was too much for Minnesota Duluth to overcome on a blustery Sunday at Wade Stadium, as the visiting Huskies capped their Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball series with an 8-4 win.

Nett, hitting in the leadoff slot, was 5-for-6 with four RBIs. He had RBI singles in the second, fifth and ninth innings and a solo homer in the seventh.

UMD, after falling behind 3-0 after two innings, got some of the deficit back when Tim Pokornowski (Cloquet) and Gabe Richardson drove in runs in the third, but Nett's solo shot made it 5-2 at the seventh-inning stretch.

Pokornowski earned his second RBI of the day on an RBI groundout but the Huskies added two insurance runs to finish it off.

Richardson and Nathan Rosenberg had two hits apiece for UMD. Haydren Brown took the loss, allowing four earned runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings, walking five and striking out one.

UMD (17-25, 10-19 NSIC) will host Minnesota Crookston for a doubleheader on Tuesday.

