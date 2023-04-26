Saints softball turned back by Bennies

St. Scholastica softball's overall record fell below the .500 mark after a pair of losses, 4-3 and 9-1 vs. St. Benedict at Saints Field in Duluth.

CSS tied the first game twice in the middle innings but Jordan Swoboda's solo shot in the top of the fifth proved to be decisive.

Samantha Paniagua, Haley Rosenthal and Payton Lang had two hits apiece for CSS, with Paniagua and Rosenthal each recording a double, while Lauren Laviano had a solo homer.

Ashley Matejka took the loss in the pitching circle, allowing four runs on six hits in seven innings.

CSS was within 2-1 after three innings of game two before the Bennies scored seven unanswered runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aislind Dail had CSS's lone RBI on an infield hit in the third inning, scoring Lang, but the Saints were held to two hits and struck out seven times.

Rosenthal took the loss, allowing six runs (four earned) on eight hits in four innings.

CSS (12-14) will try and stop a three-game losing streak in a home doubleheader vs. Carleton on Wednesday.