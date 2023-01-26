Saints report: St. Ben’s pulls away for MIAC women's basketball win

ST. JOSEPH, Minn. — St. Scholastica kept it close for a half but couldn’t sustain it as St. Benedict eventually pulled away for a 69-46 victory in MIAC women’s basketball Wednesday night before 135 at Claire Lynch Hall.

Carla Meyer (20 points), Sophia Jonas (14) and Megan Morgan (10) all scored in double figures for St. Ben’s (13-4 overall, 10-4 MIAC), which only led 30-24 at the half before outscoring CSS 21-10 in the third quarter.

Lexi Imdieke paced the Saints (0-16, 0-14) with 18 points while Miranda Broberg added 12 points off the bench and Jackie Johnson chipped in 10.

St. Ben’s held a 40.0% to 29.2% advantage in shooting, 43-29 advantage in rebounding and 28-10 advantage in points in the paint.

Next up for CSS is a MIAC home contest against Macalester at 3 p.m. Saturday at Reif Gymnasium as part of Alumni Day.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

St. John’s starts fast, rolls past Saints

St. John’s jumped out to a big lead and then emptied the bench en route to a 68-37 rout of St. Scholastica in MIAC men’s basketball before 113 at Reif Gym.

The Saints led 27-15 at the half and didn’t let up, outscoring CSS 41-22 in the second half.

Ryan Thissen had 12 points and Carson Schoeller added 11 as 12 players scored for the Johnnies (11-6 overall, 8-4 MIAC), who extended their winning streak to 11 games against CSS.

Canyon’s Nick Carlson was the lone player in double figures in scoring with 13 points for the Saints (4-13, 3-9).

St. Scholastica only committed three turnovers but couldn’t overcome abysmal shooting, going just 19.7% from the field (12 of 61).

The Saints continue MIAC action against Macalester at 1 p.m. Saturday at Reif Gymnasium.