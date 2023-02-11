99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Saints report: Party postponed for CSS men's hockey

It was the Saints' first loss in league play all season.

New CSS logo.png
By Staff reports
February 10, 2023 11:10 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

A natural hat trick from Brady Lindauer spoiled a potential coronation for St. Scholastica men's hockey, as the three unanswered goals proved the difference for St. Mary's, 7-4, in a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference contest at Mars Lakeview Arena on Friday night.

CSS went in to the game knowing it could clinch its first men's hockey league title and first title in any sport since joining the MIAC in 2021 if it swept both games of the weekend series, and the Saints looked like they could do the job when Nathan Adrian gave them a 4-3 lead at 10:07 of the second period. However, Lindauer tied the game about four minutes later, then scored the go-ahead goal 1:50 into the third and an insurance goal into an empty net with 10.7 seconds remaining.

CSS (14-6-2, 11-1-1) lost a league game for the first time this season. The Saints still have a five-point lead atop the conference with three league games remaining and can still clinch the regular season championship with a win on Saturday and an Augsburg loss or tie vs. Hamline. If that doesn't happen, the race will go to the last weekend of the regular season, when the Saints and Auggies play a home-and-home, Friday in Minneapolis and Saturday in Duluth.

Alec Severson had a goal and two assists for the Saints, while Jack Bostedt made 26 saves.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Shutout for Arvidson, Saints

Junior goaltender Ashlea Arvidson stopped all 28 shots she faced as St. Scholastica defeated St. Mary's 2-0 in MIAC women's hockey in Winona on Friday night.

The shutout was the St. Cloud native's second of the season.

Kayla Kasel put CSS on the board late in the first period when she scored on a power play with 3:44 left in the frame. Abby Pohlkamp made it 2-0 Saints with an unassisted tally at 3:24 of the second period and that turned out to be it for the scoring.

The Saints (9-12-1, 7-8-0 MIAC) have won four of their last five league games to pull into the fifth and final playoff spot in the league standings, a point ahead of St. Catherine with three games to play. The Saints and Cardinals will play again Saturday in Winona before CSS concludes the regular season with a home-and-home against second-place Augsburg.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
