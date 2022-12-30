99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Saints report: Marian holds off St. Scholastica in men’s hockey

Sabres ride quick start to win Superior Showdown opener.

New CSS logo.png
By Staff reports
December 29, 2022 10:43 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SUPERIOR — Nick Cherkowski and Jack Sampson scored first-period goals as Marian started fast and then skated to a 2-1 victory over St. Scholastica in their Superior Showdown men’s hockey opener Thursday at Wessman Arena.

Nathan Adrian scored on an assist from Mountain Iron’s Jacob Seitz at 16:32 in the third period to pull the Saints to within a goal but they would get no closer, as goalie Colby Muise had 24 saves for the Sabres (4-8), including 10 stops in each of the last two periods.

Jack Bostedt had 27 saves to lead CSS (5-4-1).

St. Scholastica and Wisconsin-Superior play in the Superior Showdown consolation game at 3 p.m. Friday at Wessman Arena while Marian and Gustavus play for the championship at 7 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Warhawks fend off Saints in holiday classic

Trevon Chislom had 19 points and six rebounds to lead a balanced offense as Wisconsin-Whitewater held off St. Scholastica 66-60 in their River Falls Holiday Classic men’s basketball tournament opener at Page Arena in River Falls, Wisconsin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five players scored at least eight points apiece for Whitewater.

Brothers Delvin (12 points) and Miles Barnstable (11) also scored in double figures for the Warhawks (9-3), who led 39-29 at halftime but trailed by as many as five points in the second half against the Saints (3-6).

Jeff Moore had 14 points and Duluth East’s Noah Winesett added 10 for CSS, both players coming off the bench, while Luke Raymond also had 10 points for St. Scholastica, which shot 40.9% from 3-point range (9 of 22) but turned the ball over 21 times.

The Saints play tournament host Wisconsin-River Falls at 5 p.m. Friday at Page Arena.

Related Topics: SUPERIORTHE COLLEGE OF ST. SCHOLASTICACOLLEGE HOCKEYCOLLEGE BASKETBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Dec. 29th, 2022 UWS vs GUS MHOK - DNT (5).jpg
College
Yellowjackets report: UWS falls in home tourney opener
In men's basketball at Naples, Fla., the Yellowjackets stunned a John Carroll team that was ranked No. 8 in the country.
December 29, 2022 11:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Darius Green (12) reacts after stopping Syracuse wide receiver Trebor Pena (2) on fourth down during the second quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 29, 2022.
College
Defense, special teams come up big in Gophers’ Pinstripe Bowl victory
Freshman safety Coleman Bryson was named the game's MVP
December 29, 2022 07:02 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
college hockey players play ice hockey
Members Only
Bulldogs Hockey
UMD hockey notebook: Double shoulder surgery results in tough end to Biondi's 2022-23 season
The Bulldogs' Blake Biondi had been playing through a shoulder injury for much of the first half, before injuring his right shoulder after taking a check against Denver on Dec. 9.
December 29, 2022 11:19 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light-Essentia.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Matt, Zach and Bruce preview second half of 2022-23 season
Matt Wellens of the Duluth News Tribune, Zach Schneider of My9 Sports and Bruce Ciskie of KDAL preview the second half of the 2022-23 season, while also looking back at the first half of the year.
December 29, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens