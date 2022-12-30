Saints report: Marian holds off St. Scholastica in men’s hockey

SUPERIOR — Nick Cherkowski and Jack Sampson scored first-period goals as Marian started fast and then skated to a 2-1 victory over St. Scholastica in their Superior Showdown men’s hockey opener Thursday at Wessman Arena.

Nathan Adrian scored on an assist from Mountain Iron’s Jacob Seitz at 16:32 in the third period to pull the Saints to within a goal but they would get no closer, as goalie Colby Muise had 24 saves for the Sabres (4-8), including 10 stops in each of the last two periods.

Jack Bostedt had 27 saves to lead CSS (5-4-1).

St. Scholastica and Wisconsin-Superior play in the Superior Showdown consolation game at 3 p.m. Friday at Wessman Arena while Marian and Gustavus play for the championship at 7 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Warhawks fend off Saints in holiday classic

Trevon Chislom had 19 points and six rebounds to lead a balanced offense as Wisconsin-Whitewater held off St. Scholastica 66-60 in their River Falls Holiday Classic men’s basketball tournament opener at Page Arena in River Falls, Wisconsin.

Five players scored at least eight points apiece for Whitewater.

Brothers Delvin (12 points) and Miles Barnstable (11) also scored in double figures for the Warhawks (9-3), who led 39-29 at halftime but trailed by as many as five points in the second half against the Saints (3-6).

Jeff Moore had 14 points and Duluth East’s Noah Winesett added 10 for CSS, both players coming off the bench, while Luke Raymond also had 10 points for St. Scholastica, which shot 40.9% from 3-point range (9 of 22) but turned the ball over 21 times.

The Saints play tournament host Wisconsin-River Falls at 5 p.m. Friday at Page Arena.