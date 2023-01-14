Saints report: Ledenkov leads CSS past River Falls

Arkhip Ledenkov scored twice and added an assist as St. Scholastica men's hockey took down Wisconsin-River Falls 5-3 in a nonconference game on Friday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

The junior from Polotsk, Belarus scored what ended up being the go-ahead goal to make it 2-1 Saints with 6:25 left in the third period. Nathan Adrian scored shorthanded for CSS to make it 3-1, though the Falcons pulled a goal back with seven seconds left before the intermission.

Ledenkov provided an insurance tally 4:20 into the third, but even though UWRF closed to within one again, Jacob Seitz scored into an empty net with 18 seconds left to seal the game. Adrian and Carsen Richels had a goal and assist apiece, while Filimon Ledenkov recorded two assists.

In goal, Jack Bostedt made 41 saves as the Saints survived a 44-32 shot disadvantage.

CSS (8-4-2) completes its four-game homestand with a Saturday (7 p.m.) tilt vs. Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Quick flurry enough for Saints win

Goals 21 seconds apart from Abby Pohlkamp and Lyndi Schubert proved to be enough support for St. Scholastica goaltender Ashlea Arvidson as the Saints won 2-0 in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play on Friday night in Moorhead.

Arvidson stopped all 26 shots she faced for her third shutout of the season.

The game remained deadlocked deep into the second period and, after CSS killed off its third minor penalty of the game, the Saints celebrated by opening the scoring through Pohlkamp, with Schubert's goal coming on the next shift. Lisa LaRoche assisted on both.

The win raises the Saints' record to 4-7-1, 3-4 in MIAC play. The teams play again on Saturday in Moorhead.