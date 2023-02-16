99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Saints report: Kemp returns to lead baseball program

Kemp was CSS's head coach from 2010-19.

By Staff reports
February 15, 2023 11:36 PM

St. Scholastica has turned to a familiar face to lead its baseball program on a temporary basis, namely former head coach Corey Kemp, according to a release from the school on Wednesday.

Kemp was a student-athlete and assistant coach at CSS and head coach from 2010-19, posting a record of 313-108. Kemp left CSS to teach, where he is on the staff at Pike Lake Elementary.

The Saints, who went 15-17 last season under interim coach Brandon Swartz, begin their 2023 season on Feb. 24 in Westfield, Indiana and begin MIAC play on April 1 at St. Mary's.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Saints outdone in second half

St. Scholastica went into the halftime break even with St. Olaf in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Reif Gym in Duluth, but the visiting Oles were the better squad in the second period, claiming a 68-58 win.

After it was 36-36 at the half, a 10-0 run in the third quarter put St. Olaf out in front, 50-40 with 3:11 left in the third quarter. The Oles put the game away by making an 11-2 push to start the fourth quarter.

CSS's Lexi Imdieke led all scorers with 21 points, while Megan Hurley added 11. The Saints were 18 for 58 from the field (31 percent).

CSS (1-22, 1-20 MIAC) concludes its season on Saturday at home vs. Carleton.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Saints stuffed by Oles

St. Olaf outscored St. Scholastica by a more than 2-to-1 margin in the first half and rolled to an 88-54 victory on Wednesday night in Northfield, Minnesota.

The Oles made 21 of their 34 field-goal attempts in the first half (62%), while CSS started 9 for 24 (37.5), making for a 49-24 halftime lead. The Saints never got the margin back into the teens.

Nick Carlson was the Saints' leading scorer with 11 points, while Connor Bich added 10 off the bench.

CSS (7-17, 6-13 MIAC) wraps up the season with a home game vs. Carleton on Saturday afternoon.

