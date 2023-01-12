Saints report: Gustavus fends off St. Scholastica in men’s basketball

ST. PETER, Minn. — Evan Wieker and Spencer Swanson scored 18 points apiece as Gustavus held off St. Scholastica for an 81-75 MIAC victory in college men’s basketball Wednesday night before 151 at Gus Young Court.

The Gusties led by as many 22 points before the Saints slowly whittled that deficit to three points, 78-75 with 46 seconds remaining after Duluth East graduate Noah Winesett drained a 3-pointer.

Gustavus’ Jordan Schommer, however, answered with a three-point play with 12 seconds remaining for the final margin.

Schommer added 15 points for the Gusties (6-8 overall, 6-3 MIAC), who shot 51.7% for the game (31 of 60) and 40% from 3-point range (6 of 15).

Winesett had 25 points, including 10 of 12 from the free-throw line, to lead St. Scholastica (3-10, 2-6) while senior Nick Carlson of Canyon added 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.

St. Scholastica, which trailed 42-30 at halftime, shot 41.3% (26 of 63) and 25% (5 of 20). Both teams turned it over 16 times.

St. Scholastica continues MIAC action against St. Mary’s at 1 p.m. Saturday at Reif Gym in Duluth.



Gustavus kept St. Scholastica winless with a 75-48 MIAC women’s basketball victory at Reif Gym in Duluth.

The Saints got off to a bad start, scoring only five points in the first quarter on 2-of-13 from the floor and falling behind by 19, which was also the margin at halftime. CSS scored on the first possession of the second half but was otherwise down by 20-plus points the whole way.

Anna Sanders led Gustavus with 14 points and five rebounds. For CSS, Liz Frase (Proctor) had team-leading totals of 12 points and six rebounds coming off the bench. The Saints finished 13-of-42 (31 percent) from the field and committed 24 turnovers.

The Gusties improved to 10-2 overall and 7-2 in conference play while the Saints dropped to 0-11, 0-9.

St. Scholastica plays St. Mary’s in MIAC action at 3 p.m. Saturday at Reif Gym.