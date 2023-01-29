Saints report: CSS women's basketball breaks through for first win

DULUTH — The St. Scholastica women's basketball team earned a long-awaited first victory of the 2022-23 season and didn't even have to sweat out the finish of their 73-56 decision over Macalester in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play on Saturday Reif Gymnasium.

CSS had a better field-goal percentage in all four quarters, made 11 turnovers to the Scots' 20 and drained 10 3-pointers to the visitors' four.

The Saints rode one of their best offensive outings of the season to a 37-25 halftime lead. A 14-2 run in the third quarter put CSS ahead by 21 with 3:12 left in the quarter, and Macalester never got closer than 14 down the stretch.

Four Saints scored in double figures, led by 17 points off the bench from Miranda Broberg on 6-for-11 from the field. Katie Vaske scored 15 points and Lexi Imdieke added 14. The Saints finished 25 for 57 (43.9%) from the field and 10 for 23 (43.5%) from 3-point land.

Peyton Starks scored 26 points for Macalester (4-14, 3-12 MIAC), but the other 10 Scots in the scorebook had 30 between them.

CSS (1-16, 1-14 MIAC) will try and make it two wins on Monday at Gustavus Adolphus.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Saints spilled by Scots

The Saints survived a 9-0 run against in the middle of the second half but not a 12-3 run after it as Macalester got past St. Scholastica 69-63 in a MIAC men's basketball game at Reif Gym in Duluth.

The Saints, who had lost nine of their previous 10 games, went on a dry spell of 6:54 to go behind 47-38 with 12:46 to play. CSS made up the game and tied it on an Isiah Hendrickson lay-up with 9:10 to play, but gave up another surge to the Scots to find themselves down 59-50 with 4:38 remaining. Four points was as close as it got the rest of the way.

Nick Carlson scored 24 points to lead the Saints, while Noah Winesett added 31. Hendrickson finished one basket short of a double-double, with nine points and 10 rebounds.

CSS (4-14, 3-10 MIAC) hosts Gustavus Adolphus in MIAC play on Monday night.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Saints sweep series from Hamline

St. Scholastica earned a key sweep in the MIAC women's hockey standings by taking down Hamline 4-2 on Saturday at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Now at 5-7-0 in league play, CSS remains within striking distance of fifth place and the last spot in the MIAC playoffs with six league games remaining.

CSS had two one-goal leads in the earlier stages of the game that didn't hold up, but Hanley Block's tally with 22.9 seconds left in the second period held up and Emily Sabol scored an empty netter in the last minute of play to finish off the sweep.

Lauryn Hull and Allie Bussey had two assists apiece for CSS, which got 37 saves in goal from Ashlea Arvidson, including 15 in each of the last two periods.

CSS (6-11-1) takes on Bethel in a home-and-home series starting on Friday in St. Paul.

MEN'S HOCKEY

Adrian scores game-winner as Saints stay unbeaten in MIAC

It took only 19 seconds of overtime for Nathan Adrian of St. Scholastica to score and keep the Saints unbeaten in MIAC men's hockey with a 4-3 win over Hamline on Saturday in St. Paul.

CSS had two opportunities to close the game out, but the Pipers rallied from 2-0 down to tie it in the middle of the third period. After Jacob Seitz put the Saints in front just 43 seconds later, the Pipers forced overtime with an extra-attacker goal by Brandon Bissett with 30 seconds remaining.

Adrian made up for a rough night in which he took four minor penalties, setting up three Pipers power plays (all of them successfully killed).

Jack Bostedt made 38 saves for the Saints (12-5-2, 9-0-1 MIAC), who'll host Bethel on Friday night. After St. John's lost to Augsburg, the Saints' lead stands at six points in the MIAC standings with six games remaining.