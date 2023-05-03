99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Saints report: CSS softball splits make-up games

Aislind Dail's homer in the seventh inning of game one helped CSS take a win home.

New CSS logo.png
By Staff reports
May 02, 2023 at 11:26 PM

A seventh-inning home run from Aislind Dail propelled St. Scholastica softball to a 4-2 win at Augsburg in the first game of a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader in Minneapolis.

The Auggies took game two 10-2 to earn a doubleheader split.

Samantha Panigua doubled in the first run of the game and scored on an error in the first inning but Augsburg tied it up with an unearned run in the sixth before Dail hammered a 2-0 pitch for the eventual game-winning runs.

Paniagua was 3-for-4 and Dail 2-for-4 to lead CSS offensively. Haley Rosenthal was the winning pitcher, allowing two unearned runs on four hits in a complete game.

CSS was held to four hits in game two and didn't score until it was already down 6-0 in the top of the sixth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paniagua singled in both CSS runs and was one of four players with a hit. Savannah Romero took the loss for CSS.

The Saints (16-16, 6-10 MIAC) stay in the Twin Cities for a rescheduled MIAC doubleheader at Hamline on Wednesday.

BASEBALL

Saints swept by Johnnies

St. Scholastica had one close loss and one blowout loss, 4-3 and 13-1 in MIAC baseball at St. John's on Tuesday in Collegeville, Minnesota.

In the opener, the teams exchanged single runs throughout the first five innings, with the Johnnies' go-ahead tally in the bottom of the fifth going without reply.

CSS was held to four hits, two of them coming from Mitchell Novak, who had a triple.

T.J. Martin threw a complete game for CSS, taking the loss despite a solid outing of four runs (three earned) on seven hits in six innings. He struck out five.

Game two went south quickly after the Johnnies scored seven runs in the third inning.

Jake Schelonka and Nathan Wickham had two-hit games for CSS, with Schelonka hitting a homer. Joe Udd (Duluth Denfeld) took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits in two innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

CSS (6-23, 4-12 MIAC) had to cancel a Wednesday home game vs. Wisconsin-Superior for its fourth try to get in a MIAC doubleheader vs. Augsburg on Wednesday at Wade Stadium.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
College
UWS softball stings Northland
May 02, 2023 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
UMD splits doubleheader with Minnesota State at Malosky Stadium in Duluth
College
Bulldogs report: Dixon named NSIC's top pitcher
May 02, 2023 11:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
020721.S.DNT.UMDStrommeB.jpeg
College
Title IX created wave of life changing opportunities for Duluth's Karen Stromme
May 01, 2023 07:02 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Prep baseball
Prep
Prep baseball: Bombers erupt for 17 runs in win over Carlton-Wrenshall
May 02, 2023 09:33 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
high school girls play softball
Prep
Prep softball: Hermantown’s Natalie Vitek stymies Proctor
May 02, 2023 09:27 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
high school athletic complex
Local
Eight further names suggested for Public School Stadium
May 02, 2023 08:52 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Six congressmen in suits listen as a table of three witnesses speak on stage.
Local
Stauber hosts mining congressional hearing in Mountain Iron
May 02, 2023 06:41 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien