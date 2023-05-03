Saints report: CSS softball splits make-up games

A seventh-inning home run from Aislind Dail propelled St. Scholastica softball to a 4-2 win at Augsburg in the first game of a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader in Minneapolis.

The Auggies took game two 10-2 to earn a doubleheader split.

Samantha Panigua doubled in the first run of the game and scored on an error in the first inning but Augsburg tied it up with an unearned run in the sixth before Dail hammered a 2-0 pitch for the eventual game-winning runs.

Paniagua was 3-for-4 and Dail 2-for-4 to lead CSS offensively. Haley Rosenthal was the winning pitcher, allowing two unearned runs on four hits in a complete game.

CSS was held to four hits in game two and didn't score until it was already down 6-0 in the top of the sixth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paniagua singled in both CSS runs and was one of four players with a hit. Savannah Romero took the loss for CSS.

The Saints (16-16, 6-10 MIAC) stay in the Twin Cities for a rescheduled MIAC doubleheader at Hamline on Wednesday.

BASEBALL

Saints swept by Johnnies

St. Scholastica had one close loss and one blowout loss, 4-3 and 13-1 in MIAC baseball at St. John's on Tuesday in Collegeville, Minnesota.

In the opener, the teams exchanged single runs throughout the first five innings, with the Johnnies' go-ahead tally in the bottom of the fifth going without reply.

CSS was held to four hits, two of them coming from Mitchell Novak, who had a triple.

T.J. Martin threw a complete game for CSS, taking the loss despite a solid outing of four runs (three earned) on seven hits in six innings. He struck out five.

Game two went south quickly after the Johnnies scored seven runs in the third inning.

Jake Schelonka and Nathan Wickham had two-hit games for CSS, with Schelonka hitting a homer. Joe Udd (Duluth Denfeld) took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits in two innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

CSS (6-23, 4-12 MIAC) had to cancel a Wednesday home game vs. Wisconsin-Superior for its fourth try to get in a MIAC doubleheader vs. Augsburg on Wednesday at Wade Stadium.

