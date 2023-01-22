STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Saints report: CSS men's hockey holds off Oles

Carsen Richels and Arkhip Ledenkov scored two goals apiece.

New CSS logo.png
By Staff reports
January 21, 2023 10:45 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

St. Scholastica men's hockey scored three times in the second period and held off a St. Olaf rally in the third for a 4-2 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference victory at Mars Lakeview Arena on Saturday.

After a scoreless first period, Arkhip Ledenkov made it 1-0 Saints 33 seconds into the second period before Carson Richels struck twice for goals at 2:38 and 10:49. CSS carried the 3-0 lead into the third period. St. Olaf already had one goal when Connor Kalthoff made it 3-2 with 1:05 remaining, but Ledenkov scored into an empty net just before the buzzer.

Arkhip Ledenkov had two assists, while brother Filimon Ledenkov had an assist on all four Saints goals.

Jack Bostedt made 30 saves for CSS (10-5-2, 7-0-1 MIAC). The Saints face Hamline in a home-and-home MIAC series beginning Friday night in Duluth.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Saints lose third straight

St. Olaf handed St. Scholastica its third straight loss on Saturday night, 5-0 in Northfield, Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

Solvei Berg-Messerole scored a pair of goals for the Oles, while Hannah Metric posted three assists.

For CSS (4-10-1, 3-7-0 MIAC), Kenzie Cole (Grand Rapids/Greenway) made 28 saves. The Saints will play a nonconference game vs. Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Tuesday night at Mars Lakeview Arena in Duluth.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

St. Kate's takes it to Saints

St. Catherine held St. Scholastica to just four first-quarter points for a comfortable 82-53 home victory at the Butler Center in St. Paul on Saturday.

CSS went 1-for-11 from the field in the first quarter to fall behind by 12, and though the Saints closed to within seven in the second frame, they found themselves down 16 at halftime and were behind 20 or more throughout most of the second half.

Lexi Imdieke posted 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the Saints, while Miranda Broberg had 14 points.

Bree Glynn led St. Kate's with 20 points and 17 boards.

CSS (0-15, 0-13 MIAC) will play at St. Benedict on Wednesday night.

Related Topics: THE COLLEGE OF ST. SCHOLASTICACOLLEGE HOCKEYMEN'S HOCKEYWOMEN'S HOCKEYWOMEN'S BASKETBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
College
Yellowjackets report: UWS has to settle for tie and shootout loss
Blugolds rally from a two-goal deficit with a pair of late-period goals.
January 21, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
college women play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Gabbie Hughes joins 200-point club as Bulldogs blank St. Thomas 3-0
Anneke Linser scored two goals to extend her scoring streak to five games while Emma Soderberg gets shutout No. 7 of the season and No. 18 of her career.
January 21, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
NCAA Men's Hockey 2023: MN Duluth v North Dakota JAN 21
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs' top line finds redemption, scores game-winner in 2-1 win at North Dakota
Ben Steeves, Dominic James and Luke Loheit team up for the 'greasy' goal UMD needed to split series with Fighting Hawks
January 21, 2023 09:52 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
College
Bulldogs report: Olson, UMD women dominate again
The UMD men fell victim to a 28-point performance from SMSU's Dunwa Omot.
January 21, 2023 07:59 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports