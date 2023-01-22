Saints report: CSS men's hockey holds off Oles

St. Scholastica men's hockey scored three times in the second period and held off a St. Olaf rally in the third for a 4-2 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference victory at Mars Lakeview Arena on Saturday.

After a scoreless first period, Arkhip Ledenkov made it 1-0 Saints 33 seconds into the second period before Carson Richels struck twice for goals at 2:38 and 10:49. CSS carried the 3-0 lead into the third period. St. Olaf already had one goal when Connor Kalthoff made it 3-2 with 1:05 remaining, but Ledenkov scored into an empty net just before the buzzer.

Arkhip Ledenkov had two assists, while brother Filimon Ledenkov had an assist on all four Saints goals.

Jack Bostedt made 30 saves for CSS (10-5-2, 7-0-1 MIAC). The Saints face Hamline in a home-and-home MIAC series beginning Friday night in Duluth.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Saints lose third straight

St. Olaf handed St. Scholastica its third straight loss on Saturday night, 5-0 in Northfield, Minnesota.

Solvei Berg-Messerole scored a pair of goals for the Oles, while Hannah Metric posted three assists.

For CSS (4-10-1, 3-7-0 MIAC), Kenzie Cole (Grand Rapids/Greenway) made 28 saves. The Saints will play a nonconference game vs. Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Tuesday night at Mars Lakeview Arena in Duluth.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

St. Kate's takes it to Saints

St. Catherine held St. Scholastica to just four first-quarter points for a comfortable 82-53 home victory at the Butler Center in St. Paul on Saturday.

CSS went 1-for-11 from the field in the first quarter to fall behind by 12, and though the Saints closed to within seven in the second frame, they found themselves down 16 at halftime and were behind 20 or more throughout most of the second half.

Lexi Imdieke posted 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the Saints, while Miranda Broberg had 14 points.

Bree Glynn led St. Kate's with 20 points and 17 boards.

CSS (0-15, 0-13 MIAC) will play at St. Benedict on Wednesday night.