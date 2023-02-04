99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Saints report: CSS men’s hockey downs Bethel

The women got goals from Abby Pohlkamp and Lauryn Hull, but fell to the Royals 4-2.

New CSS logo.png
By Staff reports
February 03, 2023 11:11 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — St. Scholastica’s Carsen Richels and Nathan Adrian each scored twice in the Saints’ 6-4 victory, their fifth in a row in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play, at Mars Lakeview Arena on Friday.

CSS scored three in the first, but the Royals matched the Saints' output in the second and the teams headed to the third period tied.

Adrian scored his second goal 2:29 into the third period, but Bethel’s Sam Wilhite scored about 6 minutes later to tie the game again.

Alex Severson scored to put the Saints up for good and Arkhip Ledenkov added another with about a minute to play.

CSS (13-5-2, 10-0-1 MIAC) will play the Royals again at 7 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bethel 4, St. Scholastica 2

St. Scholastica’s Abby Pohlkamp scored early in the first period, but the Saints couldn’t hold the lead in a 4-2 loss to Bethel on Friday in St. Paul.

Bethel’s Lindsey Albers tied it late in the first and Lexi DeBace scored on a power play early in the second to put the Royals up.

CSS’s Lauryn Hull tied the game with about 4 minutes to play in the second, but Bethel’s Megan Johnson and Kallie Abrahamson each scored in the third to secure the win.

CSS (6-12-1, 5-8-0 MIAC) will play Bethel again at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mars Lakeview Arena in Duluth.

Related Topics: THE COLLEGE OF ST. SCHOLASTICAWOMEN'S HOCKEYMEN'S HOCKEY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Superior goalie Trent Peterson (35) stops a deflection from University School of Milwaukee’s Augie Wolf (16)
College
Prep boys hockey: Williams, Spartans end Senior Night in style
Junior forward scores game-winning goal at 15:42 of third period to lift Superior past University School of Milwaukee.
February 03, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki
college men play ice hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Despite late goal by Olson, Bulldogs lose ground to Broncos in NCHC
Fifth-place Minnesota Duluth entered the weekend hoping to catch fourth-place Western Michigan in the NCHC standings. That won't happen now following a 3-2 OT loss Friday.
February 03, 2023 10:19 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
College
Yellowjackets report: UWS women dominate against Martin Luther
The Yellowjackets had a 27-3 lead after the first quarter.
February 03, 2023 10:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
020423.S.FF.MSMmen.Myren
College
Bulldogs report: UMD, Katona light up Dragons
The Bulldogs women also won on Friday night in Moorhead.
February 03, 2023 09:32 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports