Saints report: CSS men’s hockey downs Bethel

DULUTH — St. Scholastica’s Carsen Richels and Nathan Adrian each scored twice in the Saints’ 6-4 victory, their fifth in a row in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play, at Mars Lakeview Arena on Friday.

CSS scored three in the first, but the Royals matched the Saints' output in the second and the teams headed to the third period tied.

Adrian scored his second goal 2:29 into the third period, but Bethel’s Sam Wilhite scored about 6 minutes later to tie the game again.

Alex Severson scored to put the Saints up for good and Arkhip Ledenkov added another with about a minute to play.

CSS (13-5-2, 10-0-1 MIAC) will play the Royals again at 7 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul.

Bethel 4, St. Scholastica 2

St. Scholastica’s Abby Pohlkamp scored early in the first period, but the Saints couldn’t hold the lead in a 4-2 loss to Bethel on Friday in St. Paul.

Bethel’s Lindsey Albers tied it late in the first and Lexi DeBace scored on a power play early in the second to put the Royals up.

CSS’s Lauryn Hull tied the game with about 4 minutes to play in the second, but Bethel’s Megan Johnson and Kallie Abrahamson each scored in the third to secure the win.

CSS (6-12-1, 5-8-0 MIAC) will play Bethel again at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mars Lakeview Arena in Duluth.