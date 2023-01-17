STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Saints report: CSS men's basketball ends losing streak

Nick Carlson led all scorers with 15 points.

New CSS logo.png
By Staff reports
January 16, 2023 10:06 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Despite entering the game on a seven-game losing streak, St. Scholastica trailed for only a single possession on Monday night against a St. Olaf team ahead of them in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings.

The Saints' 60-53 victory at Reif Gymnasium marked their first entry in the win column since a Dec. 7 game vs. Bethel.

On Monday, CSS opened the game on a 9-2 run, then surrendered a 9-0 run to the Oles, with an and-one 4:24 into the game giving the visitors a brief lead. Isiah Hendrickson (Duluth East) scored for CSS on the next possession to tie it and Nick Carlson (South Ridge) made a lay-up on the next trip and the Saints never trailed again.

CSS led 30-24 at the half and though they never gave up their lead, the Saints were never ahead by more than eight.

Carlson led all scorers with 15 points, while Noah Winesett (Duluth East) and Hendrickson scored 10 apiece. The Saints shot 37% from the field (22 of 59).

ADVERTISEMENT

CSS (4-11, 3-7 MIAC) travels to face Bethel in Arden Hills, Minnesota on Wednesday night.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Oles outshoot Saints

St. Olaf made twice as many field-goal attempts and outrebounded St. Scholastica 53-32 in a 61-40 MIAC win over the Saints on Wednesday night in Northfield, Minnesota.

The Saints stayed in contact through the first quarter and a half, but St. Olaf finished the second quarter on a 9-2 run to take a 32-20 lead at halftime, then started the second half on an 11-3 run.

CSS was hampered by a 12 for 58 performance (21 percent ) from the floor. Miranda Broberg scored a team-best 14 points.

The Saints (0-13, 0-11 MIAC) will host Bethel on Wednesday night.

Related Topics: THE COLLEGE OF ST. SCHOLASTICACOLLEGE BASKETBALLMEN'S BASKETBALLWOMEN'S BASKETBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) drives to the basket while Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Dawson Garcia (3) defends on Jan. 16, 2023, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers can’t slow down Illini in a 78-60 loss
Illinois pulls away in 2nd half, outscoring Minnesota by 15 points
January 16, 2023 07:54 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
College
Yellowjackets report: UWS uses balance to tame Cougars in men’s basketball
Fahrenholtz leads the way while Walker makes key basket late as Yellowjackets win UMAC contest.
January 14, 2023 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
New CSS logo.png
College
Saints report: Blugolds’ big start dooms Saints in men’s hockey
Eau Claire gets strong goaltending to win nonconference contest.
January 14, 2023 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Joey Pierce
Bulldogs Hockey
Emotions get the best of Bulldogs late, allowing Omaha to pile on for 6-1 win, series sweep
Freshman wing Isaac Howard scored the Bulldogs' lone goal, his first goal since the season opener.
January 14, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens