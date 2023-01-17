Saints report: CSS men's basketball ends losing streak

DULUTH — Despite entering the game on a seven-game losing streak, St. Scholastica trailed for only a single possession on Monday night against a St. Olaf team ahead of them in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings.

The Saints' 60-53 victory at Reif Gymnasium marked their first entry in the win column since a Dec. 7 game vs. Bethel.

On Monday, CSS opened the game on a 9-2 run, then surrendered a 9-0 run to the Oles, with an and-one 4:24 into the game giving the visitors a brief lead. Isiah Hendrickson (Duluth East) scored for CSS on the next possession to tie it and Nick Carlson (South Ridge) made a lay-up on the next trip and the Saints never trailed again.

CSS led 30-24 at the half and though they never gave up their lead, the Saints were never ahead by more than eight.

Carlson led all scorers with 15 points, while Noah Winesett (Duluth East) and Hendrickson scored 10 apiece. The Saints shot 37% from the field (22 of 59).

CSS (4-11, 3-7 MIAC) travels to face Bethel in Arden Hills, Minnesota on Wednesday night.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Oles outshoot Saints

St. Olaf made twice as many field-goal attempts and outrebounded St. Scholastica 53-32 in a 61-40 MIAC win over the Saints on Wednesday night in Northfield, Minnesota.

The Saints stayed in contact through the first quarter and a half, but St. Olaf finished the second quarter on a 9-2 run to take a 32-20 lead at halftime, then started the second half on an 11-3 run.

CSS was hampered by a 12 for 58 performance (21 percent ) from the floor. Miranda Broberg scored a team-best 14 points.

The Saints (0-13, 0-11 MIAC) will host Bethel on Wednesday night.