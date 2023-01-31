Saints report: CSS men's basketball avenges defeat to Gusties

DULUTH — St. Scholastica ended a three-game losing streak and avenged a defeat earlier in the season to Gustavus Adolphus by holding on for a 67-66 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference win on Monday at Reif Gym.

CSS entered the final minute with a five-point lead but had to dodge several attempts by the Golden Gusties to tie or take the lead. Jake Guse's layup allowed Gustavus to close to within two with 53 seconds left and was followed by a CSS turnover. The Gusties split two free throws on the other end.

CSS then missed the front end of a one-and-one with 20 seconds left but forced a turnover before the Gusties could get a shot off. They missed another free throw with three seconds left, but Jordan Schommer's 3-point attempt at the horn for Gustavus was off.

The Saints, who took the advantage by making a 13-3 run in the middle of the second half, got 19 points and four steals from Noah Winesett (Duluth East). Nick Carlson (South Ridge) and Connor Bich (Hermantown) scored 31 apiece. CSS shot 41.5% (22 for 53) from the field.

Spencer Swanson led Gustavus (9-11, 9-6 MIAC) with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

CSS (5-14, 4-10 MIAC) hits the road on Wednesday for a game at Augsburg.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Gusties dominate MIAC tilt

St. Scholastica's bid to build on its first win of the season went south quickly on Monday as host Gustavus Adolphus held them to a single second-quarter point and rolled to an 83-52 MIAC win in St. Peter, Minnesota.

The Saints were hanging in for a while, tied 12-12 with 3:19 left in the first quarter on Jackie Johnson's layup. However, that would be the Saints' last field goal of the first half, as the Golden Gusties went on a 25-1 run from there until halftime for an insurmountable 37-13 halftime lead.

Miranda Broberg scored 14 points to lead St. Scholastica. Lexi Imdieke and Johnson added nine apiece.

CSS (1-16, 1-14 MIAC) plays Wednesday at Augsburg.