6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Saints report: CSS men's basketball avenges defeat to Gusties

Gustavus Adolphus had three opportunities to take the lead in the least 20 seconds but the Saints beat them all.

New CSS logo.png
By Staff reports
January 30, 2023 10:55 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — St. Scholastica ended a three-game losing streak and avenged a defeat earlier in the season to Gustavus Adolphus by holding on for a 67-66 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference win on Monday at Reif Gym.

CSS entered the final minute with a five-point lead but had to dodge several attempts by the Golden Gusties to tie or take the lead. Jake Guse's layup allowed Gustavus to close to within two with 53 seconds left and was followed by a CSS turnover. The Gusties split two free throws on the other end.

CSS then missed the front end of a one-and-one with 20 seconds left but forced a turnover before the Gusties could get a shot off. They missed another free throw with three seconds left, but Jordan Schommer's 3-point attempt at the horn for Gustavus was off.

The Saints, who took the advantage by making a 13-3 run in the middle of the second half, got 19 points and four steals from Noah Winesett (Duluth East). Nick Carlson (South Ridge) and Connor Bich (Hermantown) scored 31 apiece. CSS shot 41.5% (22 for 53) from the field.

Spencer Swanson led Gustavus (9-11, 9-6 MIAC) with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

CSS (5-14, 4-10 MIAC) hits the road on Wednesday for a game at Augsburg.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Gusties dominate MIAC tilt

St. Scholastica's bid to build on its first win of the season went south quickly on Monday as host Gustavus Adolphus held them to a single second-quarter point and rolled to an 83-52 MIAC win in St. Peter, Minnesota.

The Saints were hanging in for a while, tied 12-12 with 3:19 left in the first quarter on Jackie Johnson's layup. However, that would be the Saints' last field goal of the first half, as the Golden Gusties went on a 25-1 run from there until halftime for an insurmountable 37-13 halftime lead.

Miranda Broberg scored 14 points to lead St. Scholastica. Lexi Imdieke and Johnson added nine apiece.

CSS (1-16, 1-14 MIAC) plays Wednesday at Augsburg.

Related Topics: THE COLLEGE OF ST. SCHOLASTICACOLLEGE BASKETBALLMEN'S BASKETBALLWOMEN'S BASKETBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
During a nonconference game Dec. 15, 2021, Sara Scalia of Minnesota is defended by Madi Mace of Ohio.
College
Sara Scalia feeling good about decision to leave Minnesota
And why shouldn’t she? Indiana brings a 20-1 record and No. 4 national ranking into Wednesday’s game at the Barn
January 30, 2023 08:16 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota-Gophers.jpg
College
Women’s basketball: Gophers blown out by No. 13 Michigan
The Gophers (9-12 overall, 2-8 Big Ten) led only once, 2-0, on a layup by Rose Micheaux in the game’s first 16 seconds.
January 29, 2023 07:31 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
College
Yellowjackets report: Walker wins it for UWS men's hockey in OT
The weekend sweep puts UWS in a tie for second in the WIAC standings.
January 28, 2023 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
New CSS logo.png
College
Saints report: CSS women's basketball breaks through for first win
The Saints had started the year 0-16.
January 28, 2023 10:43 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports