99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Saints report: CSS men victorious at Augsburg

It's the first time the Saints have won consecutive games since mid-November.

New CSS logo.png
By Staff reports
February 01, 2023 09:21 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

St. Scholastica men's basketball won back-to-back games for the first time since November in taking down Augsburg 66-63 on Wednesday in Minneapolis.

For the second time in as many games, the Saints survived a final possession for the opposition, in this case when Will Blascziek couldn't get a 3 to fall for the Auggies in the last seconds. The Saints took the lead for good when Noah Winesett drew a shooting foul from outside the 3-point arc with 32 seconds remaining in a tie game and knocked down all three free throws. After an Augsburg layup on the other end, Nick Carlson made two free throws to give CSS its final three-point lead.

The close finish tracked with a tight game in which neither side ever held a lead greater than four points. Augsburg led 29-26 at halftime.

Carlson (South Ridge) scored a team-best 17 points for the Saints and pulled down 10 rebounds. Winesett added 11 and three other Saints scored nine.

CSS (6-14, 5-10 MIAC) travels to Winona to play St. Mary's in a Saturday matinee.

ADVERTISEMENT

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Not enough offense for CSS women

St. Scholastica's offense was too late and too little on Wednesday, as the Saints fell 56-44 in a MIAC home game vs. Augsburg at Reif Gym in Duluth.

The Saints scored only 13 first-half points and shot 17% from the field (5 for 22), though they were only down 10 points at halftime. The Saints offense perked up significantly in the third quarter, going 6-of-11 from the field. CSS scored on its first two possessions of the fourth quarter to close within 37-35 on a 3-pointer from Miranda Broberg, but the Auggies went on a 13-2 run over the next 6:24 to put the game away while the Saints failed to score from the floor in that span.

Lexi Imdieke led CSS, which finished 16 of 56 from the field, with nine points. Augsburg's Jaley Coplin had 21 points to lead all scorers.

CSS (1-18, 1-16 MIAC) plays at St. Mary's in Winona on Saturday.

MORE COLLEGE SPORTS:
4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
College
Yellowjackets doubled up by St. Benedict women's hockey
Hermantown alum Aurora Opsahl had a goal and assist for the Bennies.
January 31, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
College
Women’s basketball: Gophers eager for a shot at another Top 10 team
January 31, 2023 08:16 PM
College
Men’s basketball: Skidding Gophers have another injury issue
January 31, 2023 06:33 PM
College
Saints report: CSS men's basketball avenges defeat to Gusties
January 30, 2023 10:55 PM

Related Topics: THE COLLEGE OF ST. SCHOLASTICA
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
college men play ice hockey
Members Only
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs moving on from sweep of previous No. 1 St. Cloud State: 3 takeaways from UMD hockey this week
The UMD men host Western Michigan this weekend, looking to match the intensity shown in November in Kalamazoo. Soderberg puts shutout records into perspective as UMD women travel to Minnesota State.
February 01, 2023 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
During a nonconference game Dec. 15, 2021, Sara Scalia of Minnesota is defended by Madi Mace of Ohio.
College
Sara Scalia feeling good about decision to leave Minnesota
And why shouldn’t she? Indiana brings a 20-1 record and No. 4 national ranking into Wednesday’s game at the Barn
January 30, 2023 08:16 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota-Gophers.jpg
College
Women’s basketball: Gophers blown out by No. 13 Michigan
The Gophers (9-12 overall, 2-8 Big Ten) led only once, 2-0, on a layup by Rose Micheaux in the game’s first 16 seconds.
January 29, 2023 07:31 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
College
Yellowjackets report: Walker wins it for UWS men's hockey in OT
The weekend sweep puts UWS in a tie for second in the WIAC standings.
January 28, 2023 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports