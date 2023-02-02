Saints report: CSS men victorious at Augsburg

St. Scholastica men's basketball won back-to-back games for the first time since November in taking down Augsburg 66-63 on Wednesday in Minneapolis.

For the second time in as many games, the Saints survived a final possession for the opposition, in this case when Will Blascziek couldn't get a 3 to fall for the Auggies in the last seconds. The Saints took the lead for good when Noah Winesett drew a shooting foul from outside the 3-point arc with 32 seconds remaining in a tie game and knocked down all three free throws. After an Augsburg layup on the other end, Nick Carlson made two free throws to give CSS its final three-point lead.

The close finish tracked with a tight game in which neither side ever held a lead greater than four points. Augsburg led 29-26 at halftime.

Carlson (South Ridge) scored a team-best 17 points for the Saints and pulled down 10 rebounds. Winesett added 11 and three other Saints scored nine.

CSS (6-14, 5-10 MIAC) travels to Winona to play St. Mary's in a Saturday matinee.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Not enough offense for CSS women

St. Scholastica's offense was too late and too little on Wednesday, as the Saints fell 56-44 in a MIAC home game vs. Augsburg at Reif Gym in Duluth.

The Saints scored only 13 first-half points and shot 17% from the field (5 for 22), though they were only down 10 points at halftime. The Saints offense perked up significantly in the third quarter, going 6-of-11 from the field. CSS scored on its first two possessions of the fourth quarter to close within 37-35 on a 3-pointer from Miranda Broberg, but the Auggies went on a 13-2 run over the next 6:24 to put the game away while the Saints failed to score from the floor in that span.

Lexi Imdieke led CSS, which finished 16 of 56 from the field, with nine points. Augsburg's Jaley Coplin had 21 points to lead all scorers.

CSS (1-18, 1-16 MIAC) plays at St. Mary's in Winona on Saturday.