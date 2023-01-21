Saints report: CSS men remain unbeaten in MIAC play

St. Scholastica scored three power play goals and one shorthanded to dump St. Olaf 7-4 on Friday night in Northfield, Minnesota, continuing its unbeaten run through the first seven games of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men's hockey schedule.

The win puts the Saints (9-5-2, 6-0-1 MIAC) just short of the top of the league standings. They trail St. John's by a point, having played two fewer games.

Nathan Adrian and Carsen Richels scored on back-to-back power plays to put CSS up 2-1, then Arkhip Ledenkov made it 3-1 just 20 seconds later. Filimon Ledenkov opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal for 4-1 at 1:12 of the second frame, though the Oles scored two power play goals of their own in the period to close within one.

After the teams went to the third period with CSS up 5-4, Adrian and Nathan Driver helped the Saints pull away.

Jack Bostedt made 27 saves for CSS. The teams meet again on Saturday at Mars Lakeview Arena in Duluth.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Second-period slip-up costs Saints

St. Olaf bagged two decisive goals in the second period and ended up 4-2 winner over St. Scholastica in a MIAC game played at Mars Lakeview Arena in Duluth.

Hanley Block's goal for the Saints with 6:55 left in the first period made it 1-1 at the first intermission, but Annika Patterson and Iona Welsch's efforts made it 3-1 Oles after two periods.

Abby Pohlkamp tried to get a late comeback going with her goal with 2:08 to play, but St. Olaf scored on an empty net in the closing seconds.

Elise Lund stopped 23 shots for CSS (4-9-1, 3-6-0 MIAC). The Saints and Oles play again on Saturday, this time in Northfield, Minnesota.

