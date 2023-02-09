Saints report: CSS men escape with home win over Hamline

DULUTH — St. Scholastica men's basketball survived an array of opportunities for Hamline to tie or take the lead in the last three minutes, holding on for a 63-60 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference win on Wednesday night at Reif Gym.

After the Saints took a 61-60 advantage on a dunk by Mohamed Washington with 3:21 to play, the Pipers had seven separate chances to tie the game or take the lead and converted none of them, committing a turnover and then going 0-for-6 from the field in the last three minutes.

Nick Carlson (South Ridge) made a pair of free throws to make it a three-point game with 1:14 left. The Saints didn't exactly slam the door shut and after Washington missed the front end of a 1-and-1, Hamline had one more chance to tie with 10 seconds left. CSS had a foul to give and used it on the floor to make Hamline inbound with less than two seconds left, and Bradley Cimperman missed a shot at the buzzer that sealed the victory for St. Scholastica.

Cimperman and Sam Hoffman led Hamline (12-10, 8-9 MIAC) with 18 points apiece. Mick Wherley had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

For CSS, Carlson had 17 points and 10 boards, while Mohamed posted 13 points off the bench.

The Saints (7-15, 6-11 MIAC) play their next two games on the road, starting Saturday at Concordia-Moorhead.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Saints tripped up at Hamline

A ledger with 25 turnovers was too much for St. Scholastica to overcome in a 74-61 MIAC loss at Hamline on Saturday in St. Paul.

CSS got off to a good start and was even with the Pipers after a quarter but was outscored 43-24 over the middle frames and could only close to within 10 down the stretch.

Lexi Imdieke led the Saints with 16 points and four steals, while Jackie Johnson added 15 points and Eve Turner 12.

Hamline (16-6, 13-6 MIAC) got a game-best 18 points from Alyssa Williamson.

The Saints (1-20, 1-18 MIAC) play at Concordia-Moorhead on Saturday afternoon.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Blugolds pull away

St. Scholastica took a second-period lead but it didn't last long in a 5-2 nonconference loss at Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Wednesday night.

Lauryn Hull and Emily Sabol scored 5:53 apart early in the second period to give CSS a 2-1 lead but Sophie Rausch tied it for the Blugolds just 1:23 later on the power play, then added the go-ahead goal later in the period. UWEC tacked on two insurance goals in the third.

Ashlea Arvidson made 32 saves for CSS (7-13-1), which returns to MIAC play with a two-game series at St. Mary's starting on Friday.